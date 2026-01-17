Why Landman Star Sam Elliott Found His Season 2 Casting 'Overwhelming'

"Landman" season 2 saw Sam Elliott join the series as Thomas "T. L." Norris, the father of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris. While you might expect a veteran such as Elliott to take a streaming series in his stride, the actor actually told People that he got nervous when joining the show, mostly due to its hugely successful first season and the fact he was coming onboard part-way through.

Is there anything more Taylor Sheridan than two gruff old boys croaking their way through a Lone Star State oil drama? Well, maybe that Sheridan-created Western series you've never heard of but otherwise, no. "Landman" doubles down on the more conservative-leaning entertainment-genetically-engineered-to-appeal-to-dads approach that made every other show from the "Yellowstone" creator such a hit, and it saw major success as a result.

Adding Elliott to the mix is perfectly emblematic of that same approach. The veteran star, who has been acting since the 1960s, so perfectly exudes the kind of rough macho energy of a Sheridan joint that it seems sort of strange that he wasn't a part of the first season. Season 2 righted that wrong, with Elliott joining the successful Paramount+ oil drama to play the Norris patriarch, and it seems he's not only grateful to be part of the whole thing, but was a tad overwhelmed when he first stepped on-set. Considering the show was one of the biggest of last year, that's somewhat understandable. But it's still surprising to learn that a man of Sam Elliott's caliber was overwhelmed by a melodramatic Paramount+ drama.