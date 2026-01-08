Landman Fans Need To Watch Superman Star Rachel Brosnahan's 2017 Drama On Prime Video

Somehow, between "Lionness," "Tulsa King," and the various "Yellowstone" spin-offs, Taylor Sheridan finds time to write and executive produce "Landman." The Paramount+ series has proven just as popular as all those other Sheridan shows, returning for a second season in November 2025 following a hugely successful first season. While a third run of episodes has already been greenlit, fans wanting more oil industry-based drama might find what they're looking for in "Boomtown," an underseen 2017 drama featuring a pre-"Superman" Rachel Brosnahan.

Not to be confused with the "Boomtown" podcast, on which "Landman" is actually based, this drama comes courtesy of director Sabyn Mayfield, who otherwise mostly directs music videos and short films. He's also the nephew of Dolly Parton, and in 2021 released a music video for his song "9 to 5 to 9," which samples Parton's country pop hit "9 to 5." "Boomtown" represents his feature directorial debut, and like Mayfield's reimagined version of his aunt's classic, focuses on good old hardworking Americans trying to provide a stable life for their family.

While "Landman" is full of drama, it's also a ridiculous show full of soapy twists, attractive women, and all led by a typically swaggering performance from Billy Bob Thornton. "Boomtown," however, is a much quieter affair that is much more interested in the actual graft involved with oil rig work and the general hardscrabble nature of the Midwest. Fans of Brosnahan, who played Lois Lane in James Gunn's charming crowd-pleaser "Superman," however, should find it interesting to see the actor in a pre-"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" role that's nothing like her more high-profile projects.