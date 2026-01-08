Landman Fans Need To Watch Superman Star Rachel Brosnahan's 2017 Drama On Prime Video
Somehow, between "Lionness," "Tulsa King," and the various "Yellowstone" spin-offs, Taylor Sheridan finds time to write and executive produce "Landman." The Paramount+ series has proven just as popular as all those other Sheridan shows, returning for a second season in November 2025 following a hugely successful first season. While a third run of episodes has already been greenlit, fans wanting more oil industry-based drama might find what they're looking for in "Boomtown," an underseen 2017 drama featuring a pre-"Superman" Rachel Brosnahan.
Not to be confused with the "Boomtown" podcast, on which "Landman" is actually based, this drama comes courtesy of director Sabyn Mayfield, who otherwise mostly directs music videos and short films. He's also the nephew of Dolly Parton, and in 2021 released a music video for his song "9 to 5 to 9," which samples Parton's country pop hit "9 to 5." "Boomtown" represents his feature directorial debut, and like Mayfield's reimagined version of his aunt's classic, focuses on good old hardworking Americans trying to provide a stable life for their family.
While "Landman" is full of drama, it's also a ridiculous show full of soapy twists, attractive women, and all led by a typically swaggering performance from Billy Bob Thornton. "Boomtown," however, is a much quieter affair that is much more interested in the actual graft involved with oil rig work and the general hardscrabble nature of the Midwest. Fans of Brosnahan, who played Lois Lane in James Gunn's charming crowd-pleaser "Superman," however, should find it interesting to see the actor in a pre-"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" role that's nothing like her more high-profile projects.
Boomtown is a slower oil drama than Landman
In "Boomtown," Tyler Riggs plays John "JT" Turner, who leaves his family to travel to Williston, North Dakota, where the booming oil industry provides an opportunity for fast money. The job is hard and JT struggles with his gruelling new career, all of which is showcased in long sequences that seem designed as proof of how taxing real-world oil work can be. Meanwhile, JT's father, John Turner Sr. (played by country music legend Dwight Yoakam), provides stern advice to his son, with whom he's always struggled to connect. Then there's Rachel Brosnahan's Jamie, a local barmaid with whom JT forms a connection that threatens to undermine the very reason he's in North Dakota in the first place.
Over on Letterboxd, users aren't too impressed with "Boomtown." One viewer writes simply, "Boyd Holbrook, I wish I was your agent." That likely has to do with the fact that Holbrook is in the movie for less than two minutes total. But beyond that, viewers seemingly had issues with the film's pacing, which, according to many, was far too slow to maintain interest.
Indeed, there are plenty of shots of sunsets scored by melancholy acoustic guitars, and for a film called "Boomtown," there is a surprising lack of energy. Still, fans of modern-day alt-folk legend John Moreland should be glad to hear his music peppered throughout the film, though it too mostly accompanies sweeping shots of midwestern landscapes. That said, there is a certain rawness to Mayfield's movie, which feels authentic in its own way. Riggs and Brosnahan — who's set to return as Lois Lane in James Gunn's "Superman" sequel — are similarly believable, doing solid jobs of portraying two downtrodden souls for whom the American Dream never quite worked out.
Fans of Landman's more grounded aspects will likely enjoy Boomtown
Despite the fact that his show is based on a podcast that explores the real Texas oil industry, "Landman" co-creator Christian Wallace has spoken about why the show can't be completely realistic. It mainly comes down to the fact that he and his co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, are trying to tell a compelling story that entertains more than it informs. That said, the oil work scenes in the show do convey a certain realism, which comes from Wallace's experiences working on actual oil rigs and his work on the "Boomtown" podcast. But there's no doubt viewers are tuning in for more than authentic oil rig sequences.
Billy Bob Thornton's legal drama series "Goliath" is a great show for "Landman" fans who find the star and the heightened drama to be the main attractions. Those wanting to see a more authentic depiction of oil rig work, however, might find something to like in "Boomtown," which spends a large amount of its runtime focusing on the specificities of JT's job and showcasing the real-world locations in which the film is set. Fans of Rachel Brosnahan, meanwhile, should find her fairly brief turn as Jamie enjoyable, as it showcases a more restrained, naturalistic approach from the actor who has since gone on to much bigger projects.
If that appeals, the film is available to watch on Prime Video at no extra cost for subscribers. But "Boomtown" can also be seen for free on both Tubi and Pluto, both of which are fast becoming two of the best streaming services available.