This Billy Bob Thornton Legal Drama Series Is Perfect For Landman Fans

Billy Bob Thornton is currently riding high on the small screen. "Landman," the Taylor Sheridan-created series about oil and crime, is a massive hit on Paramount+, and Thornton's performance as Tommy Norris is outstanding. That said, the actor has a history of lending his talents to great shows, with David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro's legal drama "Goliath" being a particular standout in his impressive list of credits. The series earned him a Golden Globe award for best actor in a television drama in 2017, and it's well worth adding to your watchlist if you like "Landman."

"Goliath," which is currently available on Amazon Prime Video, has Thornton playing Billy McBride, a goatee-sporting, down-on-his-luck lawyer seeking redemption. He's divorced, prone to boozing, lives in a motel, and tries to do right by his daughter. Once upon a time, he built a successful law firm, only to fall out with his co-founder and get the boot. Billy is damaged goods, but he's the underdog we want to root for — especially when he's dragged back into the path of his old company.

"Landman" fans will love "Goliath" as the show is tailor-made for Thornton's sensibilities. He excels at playing flawed, but still kinda lovable, rogues like Billy and Tommy, and he approached both series from a similar perspective.