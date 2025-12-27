This Billy Bob Thornton Legal Drama Series Is Perfect For Landman Fans
Billy Bob Thornton is currently riding high on the small screen. "Landman," the Taylor Sheridan-created series about oil and crime, is a massive hit on Paramount+, and Thornton's performance as Tommy Norris is outstanding. That said, the actor has a history of lending his talents to great shows, with David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro's legal drama "Goliath" being a particular standout in his impressive list of credits. The series earned him a Golden Globe award for best actor in a television drama in 2017, and it's well worth adding to your watchlist if you like "Landman."
"Goliath," which is currently available on Amazon Prime Video, has Thornton playing Billy McBride, a goatee-sporting, down-on-his-luck lawyer seeking redemption. He's divorced, prone to boozing, lives in a motel, and tries to do right by his daughter. Once upon a time, he built a successful law firm, only to fall out with his co-founder and get the boot. Billy is damaged goods, but he's the underdog we want to root for — especially when he's dragged back into the path of his old company.
"Landman" fans will love "Goliath" as the show is tailor-made for Thornton's sensibilities. He excels at playing flawed, but still kinda lovable, rogues like Billy and Tommy, and he approached both series from a similar perspective.
Billy Bob Thornton brought a lot of himself to his Goliath and Landman roles
Billy Bob Thornton has claimed that his personal life influenced "Landman," with his experiences as a husband and father informing how he approaches the show's family-oriented scenes. Similarly, "Goliath" saw the actor tap into his real personality to bring Billy McBride to life, as he once revealed during a conversation with AARP:
"I try to play the part as if it's me, and it's not that terribly far from me, anyway. He may be a mess personally, but he owns his flaws. He believes in justice and fairness — probably more than he does the law."
It seems that Thornton is drawn toward characters of this ilk, as Tommy Norris is also a flawed character who leads a messy existence on "Landman." Both of his characters have a tendency to find themselves in over their heads — both in their personal and professional lives — while drinking a lot and smoking cigarettes. That's not to say Thornton repeats himself when it comes to his career choices, but Tommy and Billy could probably relate to each other in many ways.