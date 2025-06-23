Billy Bob Thornton's Personal Life Influenced Landman More Than You Think

The critical and viewership success of "Landman" is proof enough that it ranks among Taylor Sheridan's best shows, but the oil-worker drama doesn't rewrite his creative rule book by any means. In fact, some folks might assume that "Landman" and "Yellowstone" exist in the same universe, as they are both neo-Westerns whose plots involve organized crime and center around characters who boast strong family values. The family aspect of "Landman" also allows Billy Bob Thornton to bring elements of his personal life into his performances as series lead Tommy Norris, as he knows all about being a husband and father.

"That dynamic is like real life," as he noted at the ATX TV Festival while speaking on a panel about his experiences playing the dad to Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland's Ainsley and Cooper Norris, respectively, on "Landman" (via People). That said, Thornton added that his actual daughter is quite tame compared to Ainsley, who has a tendency to be quite crude and open about her love life on the Paramount+ drama. As the actor put it:

"If my daughter said what [Ainsley] says to [Tommy], I would have a seizure."

Of course, the Norris unit is far from the conventional nuclear family, as the siblings feud with each other and their mother, Angela (Ali Larter), starts the series living with a rich guy she doesn't love. Tommy, meanwhile, is known to get into trouble with the cartel — a concept that Thornton probably can't relate to in the real world, even if other aspects of his character fit him to a T. "Landman" is indeed a perfect mix of realism and outlandishness, but Thornton believes that the series aligns with his sensibilities.