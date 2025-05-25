Why Landman Can't Be Completely Realistic, According To The Show's Co-Creator

Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" was inspired by a podcast that digs into the real-world Texas oil industry, exploring its impact on everything from politics to the environment. The show itself, however, is comparable to Sheridan's Western "Yellowstone" in the sense that it applies a sense of authenticity to an otherwise heightened drama. "Yellowstone" is all about organized crime on a ranch, but the scenes involving actual ranching are true to real-life cowboying. Similarly, "Landman" is full of gangsters and chaos, but it is respectful of life on oil rigs.

Speaking to UPI, co-creator Christian Wallace — who also hosted the podcast "Landman" is loosely based on and spent a year drilling on oil rigs — revealed that viewers shouldn't go into the series looking for a fact-based examination of the oil industry. At the end of the day, the goal is to create an entertaining drama with high-stakes storytelling. However, he hopes that real-life oil workers resonate with the show's characters, as he tried to ensure their everyday experiences were accurately portrayed:

"We're not making a documentary. So, I always felt beholden to them to do my absolute best, to make it so that when they watch that, they see themselves and [the] truth about that place. So, that's who I was trying to make the show for."

Wallace added that he and Sheridan want to create fully realized characters with families, lives, and experiences that extend beyond their jobs. Not only that, but they feel that it's also important to differentiate between the wider industry and the regular workers who need it to pay their bills.