The 10 Best Streaming Services Ranked

"Have you seen the new show?" goes the classic Tumblr post. "It's on Tubu. It's literally on Heebee. It's on Poodee with ads. It's literally on Dippy. You can probably find it on Weeno. Dude it's on Gumpy. It's a Pheebo original. It's on Poob. You can watch it on Poob." The meme goes on like that for a while, and it's one of the seminal texts of our age, expertly satirizing the seemingly-infinite number of streaming services that feel like they're overwhelming us with choices. At the same time, a lot of them seem oddly empty, offering buzz-less originals no one's ever heard of and paltry historical libraries filled with movies you probably have no interest in watching.

Yes, these days, keeping up with pop culture requires subscribing to an astonishing number of services with increasingly-nonsensical names. Is it worth signing up just to watch the one show everyone's talking about this week? What if you have no idea what you want to watch? It's easy to lose hours browsing through hard-to-navigate apps, just waiting for something to catch your eye. Plus, they all seem to be raising their prices all the time, leading to a whole different meme that asks some variation of, "Remind me how this was supposed to save us money compared to cable?"

Fear not; we're here to help navigate the streaming landscape. Below, we've ranked the ten best streaming services, surveying their prices and offerings in an effort to determine which ones are worthwhile.

