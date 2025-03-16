15 Best Horror Movies On Tubi, Ranked

While many streaming services are shrinking their once vast catalogs of classic films in favor of chasing original content (not to point fingers, but we're looking at you, Netflix), Tubi is becoming an increasingly attractive option. Although it's a free service, it has a surprisingly well-rounded collection of older films, especially in the horror department. While you may not always be able to find the most recent horror films fresh from their theatrical run (although they do have some newer movies), they have a well-curated selection of offerings that run across several different subgenres.

It doesn't matter whether you're a fan of zombie films, Italian giallo, slashers, or goofy 1980s horror comedies — Tubi has you covered. And whether you're a horror movie amateur looking to catch up on some classics or a long-standing fan of the genre hoping to find something a little more obscure, there's plenty to catch your eye here. Dim the lights and make sure you have your blanket ready to hide behind (just in case). Here are some of the best horror films on Tubi.