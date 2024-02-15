The Best Streaming Service Is Going To Highlight The 'Worst' Movies

There is, a critic will argue, a great deal of value in finding and discussing the worst films of the year. All the films released in a given epoch are a reflection of the trends and ideas that produced them, and scoring the bottom of the barrel for the worst filmmaking, the worst ideas, and the most misguided thinking will provide a valuable analysis of where we are as a society. Worst-of lists are important and vital and should be written with enthusiasm. They also let critics blow off steam a little bit; we don't have the luxury to skip bad movies or avoid talking about the ones we hate. It's our job.

The Golden Raspberries, or the Razzies for short, however, lost sight of that value a while back. The annual Razzies announcement is usually a snarky affair that only serves to pick on the year's least popular blockbusters, and have no interest in analysis or even finding what films may be truly the worst. 2023 Razzie nominee "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" was a disappointing and mediocre blockbuster, but it was by no means one of the worst films of the year. It was merely something that a mass audience had heard of and didn't much care for. The Razzies swiped at it as low-hanging fruit. At least nominees "The Expend4bles" and "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" were indeed outwardly awful.

The Razzies are roundly criticized on the regular. Many cineastes see the awards as mean-spirited. The Razzies don't offer an analysis of bad cinema. They just want to point to certain movies and hold their noses.

To refute the Razzies, the Criterion Channel — one of the best of all streaming services — just released a special playlist highlighting which Razzie-nominated films they'll feature starting on March 1, 2024.