The Bad Santa Line That Perfectly Sums Up Billy Bob Thornton's Landman Character

Terry Zwigoff's "Bad Santa" is likely the most cynical, criminal, and foul-mouthed Christmas movie ever made. It's so savage and vulgar that even gory Christmas horrors pale in comparison. It's the one film that parents of young kids instantly forbid and child-lock the television for whenever it comes on during the holiday. It's also a stone-cold classic: hysterical, brutally honest, and touching in an unexpected way.

There are two reasons for that: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa's no-holds-barred screenplay and Billy Bob Thornton's repulsive, startling, and self-centred performance as the lead Willie, a low-life criminal and alcoholic, who dresses up as Santa each year to rob the malls where he performs at during the day. But despite all of his appalling and self-destructive tendencies, Thornton manages to dig up and find the character's heart, making him not only likable but relatable, too. By the end of the film, he turns Willie into a sympathetic loser who goes through so much s*** (from physical and emotional abuse to prison time) that it's practically a miracle he's still alive.

That's just the thing: he can take an extreme amount of beating (both literally and figuratively) from life without backing down and getting up every single time, no matter how hard the blow was. As Rocky Balboa famously said: "It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." And Thornton did such a fantastic job as this miserable and pathetic man who somehow always gets back up despite the odds that it caught Taylor Sheridan's eye, making an impression on him that he hasn't forgotten since. Thus, it's no surprise that he wrote "Landman" with the actor in mind to play the lead, Tommy Norris, and likened his resilience to "Bad Santa's" Willie.