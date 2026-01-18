A Landman Season 2 Scene Went Horribly Wrong For Ali Larter (And No One Realized)

Unfortunately for Ali Larter, before she could freak out or make it known to the crew, she could feel Billy Bob Thornton walking up behind her, ready to shoot the scene. "I'm like, 'I just have to live through this.' So I lean to him, and I go into the scene, and I do the scene with him, and all of a sudden I hear, 'Cut!'" Larter recalled. Series director Stephen Kay then approached the two of them, which is when she finally got to reveal what was going on.

"He's like, 'Ali, you were so emotional!' You were so connected!' And I was like, 'I'm crying because I was getting bit by fire ants!' And I was scared they were going to yell at me because they weren't going to get the shot!"

"It's crazy. I had welts on my feet. I mean, this show takes a toll on this bod," Larter concluded.

There are plenty of actors who have permanently damaged their bodies for roles. In some cases, that's because they trained too hard or decided to do a stunt that went wrong. Larter certainly didn't go into this wanting to stand atop an ant hill during an emotional scene, but nobody can doubt her commitment to the job; that's for sure.

Larter already had to go through a brutal audition process for "Landman" just to get the gig. But the show has been a big hit, with season 3 already in the works. One assumes that for any working actor, that probably makes it worth it. Or, at the very least, it helps to ease the sting.

"Landman" is streaming now on Paramount+.