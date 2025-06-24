How Taylor Sheridan's Personal Life Helped Influence Angela's Arc In Landman

Compared to his numerous other TV shows that are brimming with testosterone, intensity, and gravitas, Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ hit "Landman" is significantly looser. I mean that in a good way. It's not that the Billy Bob Thornton-led oil drama doesn't have its raw, violent, and utterly suspenseful moments — hell, it even kicks off with one, as our hero stares down a Mexican cartel member in a hangar after he just shot someone dead — but this time the writer-creator also allows his characters to dabble in some more casual fun. That mainly happens when Thornton's Tommy Norris isn't out there on the field trying to solve problems for his billionaire oilman employer, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm). When Tommy is simply being a dad and an ex-husband whose wife wants to get back with him, his much-welcome deadpan humor lands with great aplomb.

But that wouldn't be nearly as entertaining without Ali Larter's feisty and vivacious Angela Norris, an absolute force of nature of a woman who riles up everyone around her just the right amount for fun. Still, Sheridan had continuously received criticism for writing awfully stereotypical and one-dimensional female characters for years, and I wouldn't say "Landman" resolves that whatsoever. But here, they're certainly more amusing to watch. For once, some of them actually serve as comic relief instead of simply being tough-as-nails and relentless women trying to survive in a man's world. Angela is definitely one of those, and her storyline repeatedly brings on hilarious and bonkers moments that almost feel uncharacteristic and out-of-place in a Sheridan project. Yet they're nothing if not a hoot. And one of those instances is a simultaneously funny and sweet one inspired by Sheridan's personal life.