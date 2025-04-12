Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Defends Ali Larter's Angela Norris After Backlash

"Landman" is one of Taylor Sheridan's best shows, and its record-smashing success on Paramount+ proves that the oil drama is a bona fide ratings draw. Heck, even best-selling authors like Stephen King have fallen for the charms of "Landman," even if they feel guilty for doing so. Despite receiving praise from many fans and critics, however, certain elements of the show have been called into question, most pointedly the Angela Norris character played by Ali Larter.

In short, the naysayers believe that Angela — the on-again, off-again wife of Billy Bob Thornton's protagonist Tommy Norris — is too over the top and poorly written. However, Thornton isn't buying the criticisms, with the actor telling Deadline that she's actually quite realistic:

"You ever been to Dallas? Just go down there and believe me, Ali is on every other corner."

What's more, some critics of the character believe that Angela is nothing more than a one-dimensional trophy wife who's overly sexualized, adding to the perception that Sheridan can't write women. When we first meet the character, she's in a loveless relationship with a rich dude and spends her days drinking and lounging by the pool. Larter, however, disagrees with the viewpoint that Angela is a caricature.

