Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Defends Ali Larter's Angela Norris After Backlash
"Landman" is one of Taylor Sheridan's best shows, and its record-smashing success on Paramount+ proves that the oil drama is a bona fide ratings draw. Heck, even best-selling authors like Stephen King have fallen for the charms of "Landman," even if they feel guilty for doing so. Despite receiving praise from many fans and critics, however, certain elements of the show have been called into question, most pointedly the Angela Norris character played by Ali Larter.
In short, the naysayers believe that Angela — the on-again, off-again wife of Billy Bob Thornton's protagonist Tommy Norris — is too over the top and poorly written. However, Thornton isn't buying the criticisms, with the actor telling Deadline that she's actually quite realistic:
"You ever been to Dallas? Just go down there and believe me, Ali is on every other corner."
What's more, some critics of the character believe that Angela is nothing more than a one-dimensional trophy wife who's overly sexualized, adding to the perception that Sheridan can't write women. When we first meet the character, she's in a loveless relationship with a rich dude and spends her days drinking and lounging by the pool. Larter, however, disagrees with the viewpoint that Angela is a caricature.
Ali Larter has also defended her Landman character
While some "Landman" viewers have issues with Angela's personality, Ali Larter believes there's more to the character than meets the eye. In an interview with Elle, the "Varsity Blues" star explained that she's more complex than her naysayers would have you believe, noting that Taylor Sheridan has a knack for writing complicated women. Not only that, but Larter also agrees with Billy Bob Thornton's opinion that Angela is quite true-to-life — and there is nothing wrong with her sexual nature, either:
"I want to show all sides of a woman, and how a woman feels about her body and her sexuality. So finding that, embracing that, has been a big deal — and very different from how I am in my everyday life. But I know women like [Angela]. And I kind of wish I was like her more in my early 20s."
Hopefully, "Landman" season 2 will see Angela continue to evolve and prove her critics wrong. That said, her defenders probably hope that she doesn't change at all, as the world needs to realize that she isn't a far-fetched caricature. She's also one of the more entertaining characters in a series that can be pretty bleak at times, and it's good to get a little respite from the misery.
"Landman" is currently streaming on Paramount+.