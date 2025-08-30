An Unfortunate Accident Made Ali Larter Think She Was Going To Get Fired From Landman
Whether you love or hate Ali Larter's character in Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Paramount+ hit "Landman" (and there are reasons for both), she has an undeniably vivacious and chaotic energy that's become part of the show's vibe. Sure, it's mainly about oil cowboys, roughnecks, billionaire businessmen, and how Billy Bob Thornton is still as cool as a Rockstar at 70, but there's also a "Friday Night Lights"-esque side of it with a lot of stormy Texan family dramas and dysfunctional relationships that are there to serve as relief from the "real" tragedies, altercations, and death threats. And Larter's Angela Norris, the exuberant ex-wife of Thornton's Tommy, definitely runs that side of things whenever it comes to the in-house family stuff. She's bossy, sexy, and sometimes insufferable to a fault, but also the character that spices everything up (including her ex's sex life and blood pressure) both physically and spiritually.
After all the shenanigans we saw her do throughout season 1, it'd be hard (though maybe not impossible) to imagine anyone else embodying this role. But, believe it or not, there was a point, after a long and arduous auditioning process that Larter went through to snatch the part, when even she thought that her first journey in the Sheridanverse was over before it actually began. And her misbehaving dogs were all to blame.
Larter suffered a freakish accident with her dogs and thought she could say goodbye to Landman
The actress was a guest on the "Late Night With Seth Meyers" talk show last November, where she revealed that two weeks before the shooting of "Landman" started, she suffered a pretty nasty injury. In a bizarre accident on her way to a treadmill class in a snowy small town in Idaho, she was opening up the hatchback of her car with her two Bernese dogs (a small and a big one), and as she wrangled the puppy up to finally get it in the car, she hit the hatchback with the corner of her eye. She explained,
"I drop to the ground, blood is gushing down my face. I can't even take this; it's like giving me PTSD. I'm crawling through four feet of snow up to the treadmill class, banging on the door, and my girlfriend, Ryan, comes up to it, and she's looking at me, and I'm freaking out. She's like, 'You're going to be okay. You definitely broke your nose. Maybe lost an eye.' And I'm like, "Aahh! Call Hayes [MacArthur]." And we race to the hospital, and I just, you know, I can't believe it. It's two weeks [before the shoot], and I think I'm going to get fired. I think this job is over."
Well, luckily for her, Sheridan, and us, she must've made a speedy recovery in those 14 days because she looked absolutely bomb from her first minute to her last in "Landman." Her head and nose might've suffered in the incident, but her confidence remained intact as she delivered a fiery and unwavering performance throughout the first 10 episodes of Sheridan's latest crime drama. Hopefully, she didn't make a "routine" out of this freakish accident and got to the season 2 shoot without cracking a rib or injuring herself in any other way.