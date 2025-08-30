An Unfortunate Accident Made Ali Larter Think She Was Going To Get Fired From Landman

Whether you love or hate Ali Larter's character in Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Paramount+ hit "Landman" (and there are reasons for both), she has an undeniably vivacious and chaotic energy that's become part of the show's vibe. Sure, it's mainly about oil cowboys, roughnecks, billionaire businessmen, and how Billy Bob Thornton is still as cool as a Rockstar at 70, but there's also a "Friday Night Lights"-esque side of it with a lot of stormy Texan family dramas and dysfunctional relationships that are there to serve as relief from the "real" tragedies, altercations, and death threats. And Larter's Angela Norris, the exuberant ex-wife of Thornton's Tommy, definitely runs that side of things whenever it comes to the in-house family stuff. She's bossy, sexy, and sometimes insufferable to a fault, but also the character that spices everything up (including her ex's sex life and blood pressure) both physically and spiritually.

After all the shenanigans we saw her do throughout season 1, it'd be hard (though maybe not impossible) to imagine anyone else embodying this role. But, believe it or not, there was a point, after a long and arduous auditioning process that Larter went through to snatch the part, when even she thought that her first journey in the Sheridanverse was over before it actually began. And her misbehaving dogs were all to blame.