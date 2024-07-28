Every Season Of Friday Night Lights Ranked

"Friday Night Lights" holds a unique spot in America's collective pop cultural memory. Those who haven't seen the show (which is based loosely on H.G. Bissinger's book of the same name) typically don't seem to be in a hurry to watch it, even though the drama is consistently included in rankings of the best TV shows of all time. It doesn't matter that "Friday Night Lights" won 3 Emmys, that it features great performances from stars like Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, and Michael B. Jordan, or that it includes an incredible episode written by the future creator of "Interview with the Vampire." It is, to many of the people who haven't seen it, just a show about football.

Except it's not. Fans of the Texas-set show will tell you that though the sport is technically at the center of the series, it's about pretty much everything but football, including but not limited to: parenting, toxic masculinity, first love, the fractured American dream, empathy and generosity, child stardom, childhood trauma, Bible Belt conservatism, and the painful adjustment of expectations that often comes with growing up. People who love the show don't just love it, but treat it as a lifestyle. Its messages have been co-opted for church sermons and political statements, and references to the Dillon Panthers have appeared in everything from "The Good Place" to "Overwatch."

"Friday Night Lights" may not have a massive fandom, but its fans love it with their whole heart, because thanks to its formal realism and deep sense of humanity, it's the very rare show that feels like it loves us back. Here's our ranking of every season, from the one that could arguably be cut from the team, to several state champion-level winners.