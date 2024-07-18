The Best Vampire TV Series You're Not Watching Is Coming To Netflix

AMC is sitting on a treasure trove of television that deserves more attention. Everyone knows the house responsible for three of the finest entries in the age of the TV antihero — "Mad Men," "Breaking Bad," and "Better Call Saul" — is home to "The Walking Dead" and its many sequels and spinoffs. But it's also the network that's given us "Orphan Black," "Halt and Catch Fire," "Dark Winds," "Lodge 49," "Into the Badlands," and all the other best shows you've heard of but never gotten around the watching because there's just too much damn interesting TV to check out as is. Thankfully, though, one of the more underseen jewels in AMC's crown — not to mention the greatest vampire show on television — is about to become available to a much larger audience.

Thanks to a newly-minted deal between AMC and Netflix (via Variety), the latter company will begin streaming prior seasons of 13 AMC shows starting on August 19, 2024, including several of the titles listed above. Most importantly of all, that list includes "Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire," showrunner Rolin Jones' magnificent small screen interpretation of the late Rice's gothic, pulpy best-selling book series The Vampire Chronicles. The show itself only just barely wrapped its second season and has, thankfully, been renewed for a third one, making its Netflix debut the perfect jumping-on spot for those who've yet to sink their fangs into this sumptuous, sexy horror drama. And if you're a fan of hot, blood-splattered vampire-on-vampire action and melodrama (and why wouldn't you be?), you should absolutely give this marvelous show the time of day. This is essentially me doing my best Lestat impression and seductively crooning "Come to Me" to all of you "Interview with the Vampire" TV series newbies out there.