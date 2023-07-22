Actors Who Damaged Their Bodies Forever For A Movie Role

To call "mother!" an intense movie would be putting it gently, but nobody had it worse than star Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar-winning actress plunged into the depths of emotional devastation for Darren Aronofsky's environmentalist allegory, which retells both the Old and New Testaments from Mother Earth's perspective. This includes the nativity and Jesus Christ's crucifixion, which takes the form of a young mother's newborn baby being brutally killed, mangled, and eaten by a group of cultists.

Lawrence's character proceeds to have an emotional breakdown, but the actress was hyperventilating so hard shooting the sequence that she tore her diaphragm and dislocated a rib. She attributes the incident to her commitment to the role, noting in an interview with Deadline that this role was the first time she fully immersed herself in a performance to the point where she struggled to turn it off between takes. In her recent appearance on "Hot Ones," Lawrence confirmed that the rib "still clicks to this day."

Beyond that, the injury has not proven to be fatal to either J-Law's life or career. The actress has continued to appear in a wide variety of films, including the comedy "No Hard Feelings." However, when Entertainment Weekly asked if she would ever do a movie like "mother!" again, she quickly said no, believing she "wouldn't be able to do it again." Based on her injury, it's not hard to see why.