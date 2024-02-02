Carl Weathers, Star Of Rocky, Predator, And The Mandalorian Dead At 76

We come today bearing tragic news as Carl Weathers, the man who gave us memorable characters like Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" franchise, Chubbs Peterson in "Happy Gilmore," the titular "Action Jackson," and Greef Karga in "The Mandalorian" has left us at the age of 76. His family announced that he passed away yesterday, but the news broke today courtesy of Deadline.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," said his family in a statement obtained by Deadline. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

A natural athlete, Weathers got his start as a college football player at San Diego State University where he received a master's degree in theater arts. He later signed with the Oakland Raiders. He eventually signed with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League before pivoting to acting following his football retirement in 1974.

Before his passing, Weathers had made over 75 appearances across film and television, enjoying a celebrated career spanning five decades.