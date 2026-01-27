How Accurate Is Billy Bob Thornton's Landman

"Landman" is more unmissable drama from the modern-day TV king, Taylor Sheridan, whose numerous shows all seem to hit. Billy Bob Thornton playing a shrewd, foul-mouthed wildcatter who's as quick with a wisecrack as he is adept at navigating high-intensity negotiations over land was always going to be a recipe for success. But that's not all the show has working in its favor.

For one thing, there are several moments where Thornton's Tommy Norris delivers long monologues on the necessity of oil and the shortcomings of renewable energy, which will likely appeal to the show's middle-American audience. That said, we probably shouldn't take too seriously the show wherein Thornton argues about having paella for dinner one minute and is kidnapped by the cartel the next. This is a series, after all, that spent a lot of time on a strip show for seniors, before which one of the elderly nursing home patients laments the fact that it had been a long time since she'd had a "d*** in her face." In other words, getting your facts from Sheridan's latest melodrama probably isn't the most sound approach to the issues of the day.

That said, the oil drama is notable for being accurate in terms of its depiction of certain aspects of life on an oil rig. "Landman" is based on a podcast that hardcore fans of the series should check out, which chronicled the oil boom in West Texas and saw its creator, Christian Wallace (who also co-created "Landman" with Sheridan), spend a year working in the Texas oil fields. As such, the Paramount+ drama was always going to have a significant level of realism when it came to the industry around which it's based. The question is, just how accurate is "Landman" really?