Landman's Co-Creator Wants These 1883 Cast Members To Join The Billy Bob Thornton Series

"Landman" features a host of actors who have appeared in other Taylor Sheridan shows. As of yet, however, "1883" stars and real-life married couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw haven't been involved. But if the show co-creator gets his way, we might soon see the pair back together in the hugely popular oil drama.

"Landman" is just the latest in a long line of hit Sheridan-helmed shows, and it has all the hallmarks of the prolific co-creator. For one, it's packed with faces fans of his "Yellowstone" franchise will remember, most notably James Jordan as engineer Dale Bradley, a friend to Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris. Jordan has been in a number of Sheridan projects, from his neo-Western crime thriller and directorial debut "Wind River" to "Yellowstone" itself, in which he played Steve Hendon. But he's far from the only Sheridan regular to show up in "Landman," with Sam Elliott arriving in season 2 after having previously fronted the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883."

Now, it seems "Landman" co-creator Christian Wallace wants to see more "1883" alumni appearing in the oil drama. Speaking to CinemaBlend, Wallace praised Sheridan for being able to find new roles for longtime collaborators. "There are so many great actors, and Taylor is really incredible about reusing people," he said, before going on to reveal who he'd like to see appear in "Landman." "The way he casts people is just great. But you know who I'd like to see more of is Tim [McGraw] and Faith [Hill]. They were so good in '1883,' and Tim was in 'Friday Night Lights,' the movie, with Billy back in the day, and that would be a pretty fun reunion."