Landman's Co-Creator Wants These 1883 Cast Members To Join The Billy Bob Thornton Series
"Landman" features a host of actors who have appeared in other Taylor Sheridan shows. As of yet, however, "1883" stars and real-life married couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw haven't been involved. But if the show co-creator gets his way, we might soon see the pair back together in the hugely popular oil drama.
"Landman" is just the latest in a long line of hit Sheridan-helmed shows, and it has all the hallmarks of the prolific co-creator. For one, it's packed with faces fans of his "Yellowstone" franchise will remember, most notably James Jordan as engineer Dale Bradley, a friend to Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris. Jordan has been in a number of Sheridan projects, from his neo-Western crime thriller and directorial debut "Wind River" to "Yellowstone" itself, in which he played Steve Hendon. But he's far from the only Sheridan regular to show up in "Landman," with Sam Elliott arriving in season 2 after having previously fronted the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883."
Now, it seems "Landman" co-creator Christian Wallace wants to see more "1883" alumni appearing in the oil drama. Speaking to CinemaBlend, Wallace praised Sheridan for being able to find new roles for longtime collaborators. "There are so many great actors, and Taylor is really incredible about reusing people," he said, before going on to reveal who he'd like to see appear in "Landman." "The way he casts people is just great. But you know who I'd like to see more of is Tim [McGraw] and Faith [Hill]. They were so good in '1883,' and Tim was in 'Friday Night Lights,' the movie, with Billy back in the day, and that would be a pretty fun reunion."
Landman and 1883 share multiple major connections
"Landman" is perfect viewing for "Yellowstone" fans, but in many ways, the oil drama actually grew out of "1883." Billy Bob Thornton briefly appeared on the "Yellowstone" spin-off playing Marshal Jim Courtright. As the actor explained during his "Actors on Actors" appearance with Kathy Bates, it was only when he agreed to attend the "1883" premiere that he saw Taylor Sheridan again, who revealed he'd been working on an oil drama and wanted Thornton to star. In that sense, "1883" and "Landman" will be forever linked, and if Christian Wallace has his way, that link will only get stronger.
When Sam Elliott's casting for "1883" was announced, it came alongside the announcement that Faith Hill and Tim McGraw had been drafted in for the "Yellowstone" prequel. Hill played Dutton family matriarch Margaret Dutton alongside her real-life husband Tim McGraw as James Dutton. Obviously, the fact the pair's casting was announced alongside Elliott's doesn't mean much in terms of their potential involvement in "Landman." But when coupled with Wallace's comments and the fact that these two shows seem to share a significant link already, it certainly doesn't seem all that unlikely that Hill and McGraw might show up.
What's more, there seems to be some buzz around the idea itself. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thornton was asked about Hill and McGraw potentially appearing in "Landman," saying, "Well, that would be awesome if they do. But you know, Taylor Sheridan, he kind of picks and chooses whatever he wants for the show. We don't have a lot of clout in terms of that. But maybe we'll bring their names up and see what happens." Again, it's far from confirmation that Hill and McGraw will appear in "Landman," but it adds to the hype.
Will Faith Hill and Tim McGraw actually appear in Landman?
As if the "Landman" and "1883" connections weren't enough already, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey McGraw, made her acting debut in "Landman" season 1. The 24-year-old played Tommy Norris' neighbor, Shelby, who invites Michelle Randolph's Ainsley Norris to a party.
Further adding to the likelihood that the couple might show up in the series is the fact they're not all that busy. While Taylor Sheridan continues to pump out a bewildering array of "Yellowstone" spin-offs, for now, neither McGraw nor Hill are set to star in any. They appear to be at least somewhat free for a potential "Landman" appearance.
Whether Sheridan will reach out to the "1883" stars remains unclear, but there's certainly nothing stopping him. For one thing, "Landman" is almost certainly separate from the "Yellowstone" universe. Ainsley Norris actor Michelle Randolph played Elizabeth Stafford in "Yellowstone" spin-off "1923," so to have the same performer playing an entirely different character in "Landman" would suggest Sheridan isn't trying to link these two timelines. All of which means McGraw and Hill would be free to play whoever Sheridan wanted them to play without complicating any overarching timeline.
For now, we'll have to wait to see whether the Hill/McGraw hype continues to build to the point that Sheridan and Christian Wallace actually cast the duo. Considering how well the show has done so far, it's hard to imagine they would say "no" if asked. "Landman" was so popular by the end of its first season even a man of Sam Elliott's stature was overwhelmed coming into season 2. If nothing else, then, reuniting him with his "1883" co-stars might be a good way to help Elliott chill out.