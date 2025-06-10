Taylor Sheridan Fans Should Add His 2017 Neo-Western Crime Thriller To Their Watchlist

According to most historians, the Wild West ended around the turn of the 20th Century, coinciding with the rise of a new medium that would enshrine its mythos in our popular imagination: Cinema. If the movies of Taylor Sheridan are anything to go by, however, it never truly came to a close; just the frontiers and the protagonists have changed. Few modern filmmakers are as committed to telling gritty new Western stories than Sheridan, and he certainly has the credentials. He grew up on a Texas ranch, loves wearing his big old cowboy hat in photoshoots, and he was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2021. He's as good as anybody who regularly works in the genre today at matching intense showdowns and sudden bursts of violence with an authentic touch of social commentary.

Although Sheridan is perhaps best-known for his TV series "Yellowstone" and its historical spin-offs "1883" and "1923," he has also produced some of his strongest work in three films that have become known as the "American Frontier Trilogy." He wrote acclaimed screenplays for "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water" (receiving an Oscar nomination for the latter) and additionally stepped behind the camera to direct his script for "Wind River." The latter movie is one of Sheridan's best, although it is a little underrated. While "Sicario" got plenty of attention on the awards circuit (including a Palme d'Or nod) and "Hell or High Water" was up for the Academy Award for Best Picture, the success of "Wind River" was overshadowed when news of producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations broke two months after its release.

Sheridan was compelled to write "Wind River" by the shockingly high rate of Indigenous American women who fall victim to sexual assault and/or murder and the lack of statistics charting such crimes. Originally distributed by the Weinstein Company, having a story about the sexual assault and murder of a young woman under a banner associated with an alleged predator was untenable for the filmmaker. Spurred into action, he fought to return control of the movie and its profits to the Tunica-Biloxi tribe, and he also sought to secure future profits for the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center. Sheridan's cause is admirable, as is the way he handled a tough subject responsibly in the film while also delivering an involving mystery thriller story.