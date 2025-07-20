What Happened To Lee Dutton On Yellowstone? His Fate Explained

We've already established that the Duttons don't let their rivals keep their cattle, so you can imagine how they responded to Lee getting shot. Shortly after the family's oldest son gets struck with the bullet, his brother, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), shoots his killer in self-defense, tells him there's no such thing as Heaven, and sends him into the void. Shooting a member of the Broken Skull Reservation tribe would cause drama at the best of times, but this situation is messier, as the victim is the brother of Kayce's wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille).

While Kayce didn't outright kill his brother-in-law in cold blood, the Dutton family members still go to great lengths to cover it up. This includes sending Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to assassinate an innocent medical examiner whose autopsy results could shed new light on the death, which is one of the earliest moments on "Yellowstone" that proves the Duttons will stoop to any lengths to cover up their crimes — and they are supposed to be the show's most heroic characters.

In the end, Kayce tells Monica the truth and she eventually forgives him. Not only that, but Thomas Rainwater opts not to act on getting revenge, even though he knows Kayce did it, and the Dutton goes on to live as a free man. Lee, meanwhile, becomes largely forgotten after his death, as his loved ones don't mourn his passing for too long. Still, the death and the drama that stems from it helped turn "Yellowstone" into a wildly entertaining and downright ridiculous cowboy soap opera.

"Yellowstone" is currently available to stream on Peacock.