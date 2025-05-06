Marvel Clarifies Whether Thunderbolts Is Now Titled The New Avengers

This article contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts*."

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who have been online within the last day or so may have noticed that Marvel's new "Thunderbolts*" posters finally revealed the asterisk's meaning, and that said meaning utterly spoils a certain aspect of the movie's ending. It turns out that "Thunderbolts" isn't really a Thunderbolts movie — instead of focusing on a version of the titular team from the comics that falls toward the black ops end of the spectrum, the movie is an origin story of a completely different and somewhat more heroic group: the New Avengers.

Advertisement

An abrupt title change like this is the kind of thing that might risk causing confusion. Likely to minimize such issues, the studio has decided that clarity about the movie's title is needed. Despite various marketing stunts that seem to suggest an official title change, Disney has confirmed to Deadline that "Thunderbolts*" has not been officially renamed. The film is still very much called "Thunderbolts*," and the new "retitling" marketing campaign has simply focused on revealing what that mysterious asterisk actually means.