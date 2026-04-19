We Asked A Real-Life Doctor: How Realistic Is The Pitt?

"The Pitt," the massively successful HBO Max series that premiered in 2025, strives for medical accuracy. So does it succeed? We asked a doctor, and she had a lot to say about it.

While we were trying to figure out precisely how accurate "The Pitt" is in its depiction of medicine, I had the bright idea to call up Dr. Mary Siki, who's currently living and working as a surgical resident in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Siki has been a licensed physician for three years and graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine in 2023, subsequently starting her general surgery residency at Washington University in St. Louis.

Dr. Siki — who has a personal connection to "The Pitt" since she received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh — can really connect to the series, especially since the show focuses on a teaching hospital like the one she works at every day. (Full disclosure: Dr. Siki is one of my closest friends in the world, and we met at Pitt.) Through her seven years of residency, which combine research and clinical time, Dr. Siki will spend years honing her surgical skills, and she'll also spend quite a lot of time charting (like Isa Briones' Dr. Trinity Santos does throughout season 2 of "The Pitt").

Dr. Siki answered a whole bunch of questions about "The Pitt" and whether or not it really represents the medical community — and though her focus is on general surgery, she's still spent plenty of time in the emergency department, or the ED. Here's what Dr. Siki had to say about "The Pitt" — the good and the bad.