The One Thing The Pitt's Taylor Dearden Wanted To Avoid For Dr. King

"The Pitt" premiered on the soon-to-be rechristened HBO Max in January 2025, and even beyond the show's high-profile star (longtime television "doctor" Noah Wyle, who helped create the series alongside his former "ER" colleagues R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells and leads the series as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch), a big reason for the show's success is its astonishing ensemble cast. Wyle is flanked by small-screen staples like Katherine LaNasa (who plays longtime charge nurse Dana Evans) and Fiona Dourif (daughter of Brad Dourif and a horror icon in her own right), but there are also a handful of excellent newcomers like Patrick Ball, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, Supriya Ganesh, Isa Briones, and Taylor Dearden, just to name a few. LaNasa, Briones, and Dearden sat down with Variety in June 2025 to talk about the female characters on "The Pitt," and Dearden — who, yes, is the daughter of actors Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden — set the record straight on one thing right away.

"I'm nothing like Mel," Dearden told interviewer Emily Longeretta. "We're both neurodivergent and that's it. We're done."

Dearden brought her own experience as a neurodivergent person to her role as second-year resident Dr. Mel King, who is sometimes overwhelmed by the chaos at this busy Pittsburgh hospital after working with military veterans earlier in her residency. With that in mind, she thought it was important to portray neurodivergence, especially ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), in a way that's not reductive or stereotypical, and avoid one thing she's seen other productions do all too frequently.

"I'm really sick of what people usually do on TV," Dearden clarified. "I feel like every time it's ever been portrayed, it's usually complete robots or completely dysfunctional and can't survive at all. It's ridiculous." To that end, Dearden spent time on set working with fellow actor Coby Bird, who plays a neurodivergent ER patient in an episode of "The Pitt" with whom Mel is able to connect. Dearden says that she asked him about depictions of neurodivergence and the assumptions that people sometimes make about them in real life, and the two openly discussed the frustrating judgments they face.

"He asked me the same. For us, it's like we are f*** ups and we're immoral because of things we can't do naturally," Dearden explained before utilizing some examples. 'Wow, you couldn't pay attention to this conversation? You think you're better than me.' Oh no, I saw a butterfly. He goes, 'We get the "Hey, buddy," extremely slowed down.'"