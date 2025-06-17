How Bryan Cranston Feels About His Daughter's Breakout Performance On The Pitt

"The Pitt" cast might be made up of relatively unknown actors, but that doesn't mean the impressive ensemble are inexperienced. In fact, part of the reason the HBO medical drama has become so successful are the incredible performances furnished by the up-and-coming stars — many of which came from a theater background. This was intentional on the part of the producers, who wanted to shoot "The Pitt" in chronological order and needed actors that were used to playing out entire narratives with minimal breaks.

But using young stage actors also had the added bonus of heightening the series' all-important realism. A lack of familiar faces only enhances the sense that you're watching a real emergency room shift play out at a real hospital. Of course, not all those faces were unfamiliar. Star Noah Wyle made his name by starring in the seminal "ER," and is now once again leading an emergency medicine team as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, as well as serving as executive producer and writing two episodes. There's also Dr. Heather Collins actor Tracy Ifeachor who has appeared in The CW's "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off "The Originals" and on the big screen in "Wonka."

Then, there's Taylor Dearden. The actor behind Dr. Melissa King might not be all that familiar to audiences but she's no stranger to show business, having grown up in the industry as the daughter of the great Bryan Cranston, who evidently couldn't be more proud of his daughter for her portrayal of the neurodivergent resident in "The Pitt".