10 Actors You Didn't Know Are Nepo Babies

These days, it seems like all anyone can talk about in Hollywood are "nepo babies." Originating in the early 2020s, "nepo baby" describes individuals whose success can be attributed to a parent or relative's previous success in the same industry due to nepotism. Plenty of celebrities have achieved accolades without fans knowing about their famously talented families. Some of the most iconic A-listers in film and TV owe their successes to extreme privilege, such as people like Ben Stiller (whose parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, were a famous comedy duo in the 1960s), or Zoë Kravitz (whose father Lenny Kravitz is a Grammy-winning rock star, while her mother Lisa Bonet was a famous film and TV actor).

Most of the time, nepo babies are forced to wear their privilege on their sleeves just by virtue of their names, as Allison Williams (daughter of former NBC anchor Brian Williams) told Wired, "It doesn't feel like a loss to admit it ... If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge." Others, like Jamie Lee Curtis, have spoken out against the ridicule towards nepotism babies in pop culture.

For these 10 actors you might not have realized are nepo babies, they've obviously put hard work into each role they've played. However, like many people in industries all across the world, they had a much easier time breaking into careers in Hollywood than most people because of certain family members helping them get their foot in the door.