15 Best TV Shows On Max, Ranked
The streaming wars remain a struggle in juggling quantity and quality. However, there's one service that's struck a finely tuned balance, since one can say the best TV shows on Max can also be considered among the greatest TV series of all time, according to IMDb. Now, if only someone could convince Max's parent company to stop removing original series and movies for tax break purposes, that would be terrific. Don't let Zaslavamania run wild, brother!
Whether it's the selection of HBO classics, such as "The Sopranos" and "The Wire," or the highly-rated Max originals like "Peacemaker" and "Hacks," this streaming platform suffers from no shortage of good content. Be that as it may, this makes it even tougher to choose the best shows here. So, the criteria for inclusion on this list needed to be narrowed down to the following: The series received mostly critical and audience acclaim, while also making a significant cultural impact. That's why even though the final season of "Game of Thrones" is a wet sock, the show still makes an appearance here because the overall series dominated the pop culture zeitgeist.
With that being said and made crystal clear, let's look at the best TV shows on Max. And no, "Velma" isn't on this list.
15. Peacemaker
The year is 2020, and it's announced that "Peacemaker," based on John Cena's imbecilic quasi-hero from James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," will become a television series. All five fans of the character from the comic books celebrate, while everyone else bemoans the fact that DC lost its mind once again and greenlit a show where the lead's helmet looks like an upside-down toilet.
What no one could have predicted was how "Peacemaker" turned into one of the raunchiest and funniest comedy shows on Max. Audiences couldn't get enough of the knucklehead humor and bonkers story that sees Peacemaker embark on a redemption arc after his actions in "The Suicide Squad," all while making offensive jokes about the Justice League and befriending an eagle. Plus, the opening credits dance routine on "Peacemaker" is simply spectacular to behold.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season holds 93% critical approval and an 89% audience score, indicating near-universal acclaim. It also speaks volumes how so much of the "old" DC has been scrapped — including "Black Adam," which really did change the hierarchy of power in DC but not the way it might have imagined — yet "Peacemaker" persists in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe.
14. Station Eleven
Book adaptations are about as well received as compost on pizza, so there wasn't a lot of hope for "Station Eleven," based on Emily St. John Mandel's acclaimed novel of the same name. However, this miniseries delivered a fantastic adaptation of the source material and proved to be a case of right place, right time when it was released in 2021. For those who don't know the story, "Station Eleven" takes place 20 years after a pandemic ravages humanity. The survivors attempt to pick up the pieces and start afresh in this new world, while also having to deal with the slithering opportunists and grifters who arise at every corner. Whoa! Are we living this in real-time right now?!
Despite the bleak subject matter, "Station Eleven" remains a tale about the power of resilience in the face of hopelessness. There's a strong message about never giving up, no matter how bad the odds are, and it resonates with the viewer. The show also boasts outstanding performances from Himesh Patel, Mackenzie Davis, Lori Petty, and David Wilmot. Resultantly, "Station Eleven" earned itself 98% on the Tomatometer and 75% on the Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes.
13. House of the Dragon
The "House of the Dragon" creators claimed that they tried to ignore the "Game of Thrones" season 8 backlash, but whether this is true or not remains uncertain. Especially because the prequel takes the franchise back to what brought it to the dance in the first place: Shady politics, fire-breathing dragons, gory violence, and questionable romantic relationships between relatives.
The story follows the House Targaryen and the messy battle for the Iron Throne where alliances are forged and destroyed, and morality is about as flexible as Cirque du Soleil performers. Most importantly, "House of the Dragon" keeps the audience guessing and on their toes throughout, as there's shock and awe around every narrative turn — much like its predecessor.
While the show doesn't have the shiny new series smell that "Game of Thrones" had when it dominated television in 2011, it's more than a worthy addition to the franchise. Critics and fans think so too, as it has 86% critical approval and a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
12. The Staircase
The true-life story of novelist Michael Peterson, who was convicted of killing his wife Kathleen, has been widely covered, even receiving its own French documentary series. Max's "The Staircase" looks at the events that transpired and the ensuing publicity through yet another lens in this eight-part miniseries. In this version, Colin Firth plays Michael, while Toni Collette portrays Kathleen. In addition, Dane DeHaan, Sophie Turner, Parker Posey, and Juliette Binoche feature in supporting roles.
With such a star-studded cast, excellence shines through in every scene — particularly from Firth and Collette who hand out another master class in acting. Expectedly, "The Staircase" entered the awards races, collecting Emmy nominations for both Firth and Collette.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the show possesses 92% on the Tomatometer and 59% on the Popcornmeter. The reason for the lower audience score is due to viewers questioning the legitimacy of certain depictions and the sequence of events, believing a lot was creatively added for dramatic effect and not historical accuracy. Nonetheless, the show still had everyone talking and debating about it for a long time.
11. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
The animated series "Adventure Time" established itself as a phenomenon. Sure, there's a whimsical and quirky undertone, but don't let that deceive you from the powerful and layered storytelling on display. The universe expanded with the release of "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake," which follows the exploits of characters Fionna Campbell and Cake the Cat — the gender-bent versions of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog from "Adventure Time." Fionna and Cake became fan-favorite characters after debuting in an episode of the original show, even receiving their own comic book series, so viewers rejoiced when they popped up in their own spin-off show in 2023.
"Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" contains the same magic as the original series, refusing to change the formula too much. However, like its predecessor, it knows when to move out of its comfort zone and explore different themes with maturity and without overwhelming or ostracizing the audience. The first season of the show holds a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, securing a 100% critical approval rating and 97% audience score.
10. Curb Your Enthusiasm
Based on the fictionalized story of Larry David, who co-created "Seinfeld," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" celebrates an apologetic curmudgeon who still hasn't learned the valuable life lesson of keeping his private thoughts inside. Larry, played by David himself, continuously finds himself in trouble on the show — whether it be because of his big mouth or through the actions of others. Nonetheless, it's hilarious to watch Larry's shenanigans across the best "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episodes, as he upsets everyone from Michael J. Fox to Woody Harrelson.
With 12 seasons and countless awards in the bag, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" proves to be essential viewing for any comedy fan — and it also happens to be one of the best TV shows on Max. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds a 92% critical approval rating and 91% audience score, which is pretty, pretty good by all standards. Be warned, though: "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has no sacred cows, and everyone and everything is fair game here.
9. Tokyo Vice
Crime drama fans worship at the altar of Michael Mann because the filmmaker knows how to turn cities into characters and deliver pulsating stories. Unsurprisingly, his influence can be felt in "Tokyo Vice," a Max show created by J.T. Rogers and executive produced by Mann.
Based on the memoir of the same name, "Tokyo Vice" sees journalist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) move to Tokyo, Japan, in 1999. Jake befriends detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe), learning all about the city's corruption and the Yakuza's stranglehold at all levels of society. Dangerous and unpredictable, "Tokyo Vice" sucks the audience into this riveting story and refuses to let go until the end.
While the show only ran for two seasons, don't take this as a reflection of its overall quality. In fact, "Tokyo Vice" turned out to be one of those rare series where there wasn't much difference between the audience and critical scores on Rotten Tomatoes. As it stands, the show has 89% on the Tomatometer and 92% on the Popcornmeter.
8. The Last of Us
Look, it's safe to say the video game adaptation curse has been lifted. No longer does the Machiavellian spirit of Uwe Boll linger in the productions, as genuinely good video game movies and television shows are released on a regular basis. Arguably, one of the best is "The Last of Us."
Based on Naughty Dog's franchise, the post-apocalyptic show follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) who travels with Ellie (Bella Ramsay) across the United States. Ellie is immune to the fungal infection that's devastated the world, so naturally, there's a lot of interest in her.
While it's easy to dismiss "The Last of Us" as just another zombie show, there's more to it than meets the eye. It's about dealing with trauma and learning how to live with loss. Unlike "The Walking Dead" where characters stroll around aimlessly for episodes on end, the walking here is actually done with purpose in mind. The first season of "The Last of Us" is listed at 96% and 88% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter respectively. That said, Uwe Boll still thinks "Postal" is a better video game adaptation than "The Last of Us," so there's at least one detractor there.
7. The Penguin
Matt Reeves' "The Batman" melted faces to the point in which everyone wanted to find out more about this darker version of Gotham City. The opportunity arrived in the shape of "The Penguin," starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/Penguin. Set a week after the events of "The Batman," Oz scrambles for power in Gotham City after the death of Carmine Falcone. However, Oz isn't the only person who wants to stake his claim as the ruler of Gotham's underworld.
"The Penguin" pulls no punches in this grimy crime drama that breaks hearts and confirms Batman has a mighty job on his hands to clean up the cesspool known as Gotham. Cristin Milioti puts in a career-best performance as Sofia Falcone, while Farrell won a Golden Globe for his chameleon-esque portrayal of the slippery Oz.
It's no surprise that people have labeled "The Penguin" as DC's version of "The Sopranos" or "Scarface." It's easily one of the best TV shows on Max, with its first season earning a sensational 95% critical approval rating and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
6. The Wire
David Simon thinks binging is the right way to watch "The Wire," and the creator is correct. The police drama fires off five addictive seasons that will have viewers gobbling up the entire show in record time. While the program explores the drug epidemic in Baltimore, Maryland, it's more than procedural television where cops chase after criminals. Instead, it features a multilayered narrative that fleshes out the characters and takes into account the sociopolitical factors that create these realities. It acknowledges that humans are messy and beyond the simple definitions of good and bad.
"The Wire" contains no shortage of talent either, starring actors like Dominic West, Idris Elba, Lance Riddick, Michael K. Williams, Wendell Pierce, and Michael B. Jordan. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds a 95% critical approval rating and 96% audience score. This isn't only one of the best TV shows on Max; it's one of the best shows ever created, period.
5. Our Flag Means Death
Mention pirates and what's the first genre that comes to mind? Swashbuckling adventure, right? Well, "Our Flag Means Death" contains a little bit of that, but it's mostly a romantic comedy, as Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his crew cross the high seas to find love and excitement. The show might not have had the biggest of marketing campaigns, or notable big-name attachments — apart from Taika Waititi, who executive produced and also played Blackbeard — but shiver me timbers, it's a good time!
It didn't take long for the show to attract a wider audience and receive plaudits for its LGBTQ+ representation. Despite the rise in popularity, "Our Flag Means Death" walked the plank after two seasons. According to Darby's comments on the "Talking Strange" podcast, the cancellation all boiled down to money matters at Max. The two seasons of the show are worth their weight in gold, though, as "Our Flag Means Death" holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter.
4. Game of Thrones
For the better part of the 2010s, "Game of Thrones" wasn't just a television show — it was a cultural experience. Based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, which he definitely will never finish in this lifetime, the fantasy drama centers around the battle for the Iron Throne and the families clamoring for the power of the Seven Kingdoms. Throw in zombified creatures, murderous dragons, too many uncomfortable love scenes between brothers and sisters, writers who aren't afraid to slaughter their darlings — and "Game of Thrones" established itself as the greatest water cooler TV show of all time.
While the final season remains highly divisive and still has people fighting on social media about it, take nothing away from the program as a whole. "Game of Thrones" is one of those series that everybody needs to watch at least once in their lives to say they have seen it. Don't believe the hype? Well, despite the rotten-across-the-board season 8, "Game of Thrones" still holds an 89% critical approval rating and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
3. Succession
While "Game of Thrones" is a show about ambition, "Succession" takes it to another level. It might not have dragons, but sheesh — with a family like the Roys, who needs enemies? As Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) health deteriorates, his family scrambles for control of Waystar RoyCo. In the world of corporate politics, the Roys take the backstabbing and sabotaging of each other to new heights as they try to grab the proverbial brass ring — and the worst part is that Logan enjoys watching and manipulating from the shadows too. They truly are ghouls based on the fact that an entire list can be written about the worst things the Roys have done on "Succession."
For the viewer, the drama becomes all too juicy, luring you into the deteriorating interpersonal relationships and having you plotting along with the characters. The best part about "Succession" is it didn't overstay its welcome, telling the story it needed to tell within four seasons and departing with a cabinet packed to the brim with awards. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show hit 95% and 88% on the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter respectively.
2. Hacks
Quite often, shows about the entertainment industry tend to be self-indulgent and rely too much on inside jokes that the general audience doesn't grasp. That isn't the case with "Hacks," which follows the burgeoning friendship and business relationship between upcoming comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) and renowned stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). The show not only manages to make two prickly characters endearing in its own special way, but it also succeeds in crafting a hilarious and smart story that refuses to get stale.
"Hacks" turned into an awards darling, rightfully being rewarded for being one of the best TV shows in the world and having a cast at the top of their game. It isn't only the awards bodies that took notice of its brilliance either, as the show holds one of the most impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes. After three seasons, "Hacks" landed on 99% critical approval and a 90% audience score, confirming that it's simply must-watch television.
1. The Sopranos
Was there any other choice here? "The Sopranos" did for television what "The Godfather" did for cinema — it transformed the medium. This goes beyond a mobster drama, peeling back the layers to showcase real people with real problems and how it's often too difficult to leave the criminal world once you enter it. James Gandolfini's turn as Tony Soprano remains one of the most defining performances in television history, while his supporting cast prove to be equally exceptional here.
What's remarkable about the show is its longevity and rewatchability factor, since there's never a bad time to watch "The Sopranos." Reviewers and fans are also in unison about its quality, with critics dishing out 92% on the Tomatometer and viewers giving it 96% on the Popcornmeter. Despite these high scores, only one season of "The Sopranos" is deemed absolutely perfect, according to Rotten Tomatoes. However, there's no disputing this is a series as close to flawless as it comes, hence it being declared the best TV show on Max here.