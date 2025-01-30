15 Best TV Shows On Max, Ranked

The streaming wars remain a struggle in juggling quantity and quality. However, there's one service that's struck a finely tuned balance, since one can say the best TV shows on Max can also be considered among the greatest TV series of all time, according to IMDb. Now, if only someone could convince Max's parent company to stop removing original series and movies for tax break purposes, that would be terrific. Don't let Zaslavamania run wild, brother!

Whether it's the selection of HBO classics, such as "The Sopranos" and "The Wire," or the highly-rated Max originals like "Peacemaker" and "Hacks," this streaming platform suffers from no shortage of good content. Be that as it may, this makes it even tougher to choose the best shows here. So, the criteria for inclusion on this list needed to be narrowed down to the following: The series received mostly critical and audience acclaim, while also making a significant cultural impact. That's why even though the final season of "Game of Thrones" is a wet sock, the show still makes an appearance here because the overall series dominated the pop culture zeitgeist.

With that being said and made crystal clear, let's look at the best TV shows on Max. And no, "Velma" isn't on this list.