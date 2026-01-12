Primal Creator Genndy Tartakovsky Explains Why He Returned To Spear & Fang For Season 3 [Exclusive]

The following contains spoilers for the season 3 premiere of "Primal."

Genndy Tartakovsky has helped redefine American animation for the past four decades, never delivering the same kind of movie or TV show twice. Tartakovsky's magnum opus recently arrived in the form of "Primal," also known as "Primal: Tales of Savagery."

The show is set in a pulpy world where dinosaurs, witchcraft and human civilizations co-exist. It follows Spear, a Neanderthal who teams up with a Tyrannosaurus rex to survive a cruel environment and fight all sorts of creatures, monsters, and even early civilizations. "Primal" is extremely violent and gory, with plenty of skull-crushing, bone-breaking, guts-spilling, blood-flowing savagery. And yet, the action and violence serves to tell an often emotionally devastating story about found family and community.

After two brilliant seasons, Tartakovsky is back for "Primal" season 3 with a rather surprising change in format — or lack thereof. You see, the new season still stars Fang and Spear, despite the teeny tiny problem of Spear dying a rather definitive on-screen death at the end of season 2.

For Tartakovsky, who had previously said "Primal" would turn into an anthology with different characters each season, this is a surprising choice. During an exclusive interview with /Film's Ethan Anderton, Tartakovsky explained why he decided to bring Spear back. "I realized, 'What did I just do? I spent 20 episodes working so hard to introduce this relationship and these characters for the audience to like him, then I kill off the main character and then I end it.'"

The solution was obvious. "I think as a joke, I go, 'Oh, he'll be a zombie now.' And I was like, 'Wait, hold on a second.' And it felt really good in my gut and the instinct of it was right."