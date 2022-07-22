Genndy Tartakovsky Is Planning To Turn Primal Into An Anthology (Possibly With Aliens)

Season 2 of "Primal" puts Spear in some really challenging scenarios, as he has to understand where he stands when faced with a socially and technologically advanced human civilization during the Bronze Age. Although the setting of the show is mostly prehistoric in nature, season 2 is gradually progressing towards bigger challengers for our protagonists. Meanwhile, newer threats emerge by virtue of other humans acting out of pure hatred or vapid self-interest.

There's an existential dread that permeates "Primal" that could be heightened in the proposed anthology. As a writer, director, and animator, Tartakovsky is adept at balancing his many roles and understanding what drives core characters, which explains why the series resonated so well with audiences. If historical events, strange encounters, and aliens are thrown into the mix, the anthology could go further than the series, exploring worlds within a certain context, making the premise even more interesting.

Apart from working on "Primal," Tartakovsky is currently working on a 2D comedy feature titled "Fixed," and a 2D steampunk series called "Unicorn Warriors Eternal." As per his IndieWire interview, Tartakovsky describes "Unicorn Warriors Eternal" as a blend of action and humor, with "[Hayao] Miyazaki-like world building" while "Fixed" is a passion project, the idea for which originated in 2010.

The first two episodes of "Primal" season 2 are available on HBO Max, and new episodes will first debut on Adult Swim each Friday.