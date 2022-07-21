Genndy Tartakovsky's Next Movie Will Be Disney Meets Looney Tunes (But Definitely Not For Kids)

One of the most respected and admired figures within the animation world for the last 30 years has been Genndy Tartakovsky. Throughout the years, he created "Dexter's Laboratory," "Samurai Jack," and most recently "Primal," as well as being a key creative force behind "The Powerpuff Girls" and "Star Wars: Clone Wars." On television screens, he has dominated the cartoon landscape and amassed a legion of super fans awaiting whatever he does next. On the big screen, however, he has not been given nearly as much room to shine.

As a director, he has helmed the first three "Hotel Transylvania" movies. Those films do have their fans and have found ways to push computer animation into innovative ways that evoke the style of classic hand-drawn cartooning, but they have not been nearly as respected as his TV work. Chances are strong that if you think about the "Hotel Transylvania" movies, the first thing that comes to mind is Adam Sandler and his crew of comics and not Tartakovsky. He has had plenty of passion projects for the big screen throughout his career, but none of them have truly materialized. That is ... until now.

Next year sees the release of "Fixed," which is set to be an R-rated, 2D animated tale about a dog with 24 hours to spare before he gets neutered. In fact, this is the project that got him within the walls of Sony Animation, and I am sure there were multiple instances of, "Yes, we'll let you make this dog movie, but first, can you make a 'Hotel Transylvania?'" Well, it only took over a decade, but it is finally coming to fruition.