Genndy Tartakovsky Has Finally Gotten Started On His R-Rated Animated Movie, Fixed

Genndy Tartakovsky is one of the best minds working today in animation: a man with a unique vision, sense of action and comedy, and a deep understanding of what makes the medium of animation unique. Whether it's "Hotel Transylvania," "Samurai Jack," or "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," he always delivers unique stories with distinct visuals. Tartakovsky's latest, "Primal," is an incredible feat of violence and savagery, with some of the most brutal action scenes in Western animation, while also delivering some of the most emotional beats too.

Despite how influential, successful, and acclaimed Tartakovsky is, he has as many failed projects as he has successful ones. From a cancelled "Popeye" movie (which Tartakovsky said at the Annecy animation film festival is never happening), to an "Astro Boy" reboot, a "Dark Crystal" sequel, and more. When he presented the first episode of his fantastic new steampunk fantasy series, "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal" at the Annecy, he spoke about how he spent years without any studio wanting to work with him, and how long it took him to finally get that show off the ground.

Thankfully, it seems brighter days are ahead for the Emmy winner, with his film "Fixed" finally entering production at Sony Pictures Animation.