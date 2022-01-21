Seth Rogen Explains Why The Boys Movie Never Happened, But The TV Show Did

"The Boys" is gearing up for its third season on Amazon Prime Video this summer, and one of the show's stars, Jack Quaid, has teased that it's "even more messed up" than the first two seasons. The violent anti-superhero series, based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, counts Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg among its executive producers, with Eric Kripke serving as the show's creative developer. When season 3 wrapped production last summer, I wrote that "The Boys" is "boisterous and bloody and not for the faint of heart or the sensitive of ears."

It's also not for moviegoers, apparently. In an episode of First We Feast's "Hot Ones" series on YouTube (via ScreenRant), Rogen revealed that he and Goldberg first had "The Boys" in mind as a potential film project. They took it to Sony, where it languished in development hell for years, only to come rebounding back to them later, at which point they decided to go the TV route with it. Rogen explained: