Primal Won The Emmy For Best Animated Program, Beating Out Some Serious Heavy-Hitters

Compared to the other nominees, "Primal" couldn't be more different. Whereas "Bob's Burgers," "The Simpsons," and "Big Mouth" all thrive with vibrant colors, snappy dialogue, and relatable human comedy, "Primal" is in complete contrast.

Called Genndy Tartakovsky's "raging and devastating magnum opus," "Primal" is unlike anything else in the world of adult animation. The show is completely devoid of any dialogue and despite the series centering on a caveman and a dinosaur, "Primal" is far more of a brutal character study in a world demanding survival of the fittest than it is a buddy adventure show.

As our characters seldom speak, the world building is shaped by an utterly brilliant sound design from Joel Valentine. Music from Tyler Bates and Joanne Higginbottom effortlessly highlights Spear's (voiced by Aaron LaPlante) screams, grunts, growls, and heavy breathing, as well as the natural sounds of a world untouched by industry. The lack of dialogue forces audiences to actually watch the show, as multitasking or giving in to the distractions of everyday life might mean you miss something vital to the plot.

In addition to its Emmy wins, "Primal" also earned two Annie Awards earlier this year for Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production and Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production.