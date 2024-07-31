How Jonathan Majors Feels About Marvel Replacing Kang With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom
Last week, the big news out of San Diego Comic-Con was the multiverse-shattering revelation that "Iron Man" star and "Avengers: Endgame" savior Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, in a surprising multiversal twist, Downey would not be suiting up as Iron Man but as "Fantastic Four" villain Doctor Doom.
While it's not yet entirely clear whether Downey will be playing the genuine namesake of Victor Von Doom in another timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or a Tony Stark variant where the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist turned to villainy instead of heroics, we do know that the next chapter of the "Avengers" franchise is no longer focused on Kang the Conqueror. Given the new title of "Avengers: Doomsday," the former path of "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" is being pruned from the MCU timeline.
It remains to be seen how the MCU will deal with the previous presence of Kang, especially that tease of all his variants in the credits scene from "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," but Kang actor Jonathan Majors has already issued a statement reacting to the major MCU development. Before we get to that though, it's worth reminding everyone that Majors has been found guilty on charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment after being arrested in New York in March 2023 over a reported domestic dispute with Grace Jabbari, his girlfriend at the time. So we're not exactly remorseful about this outcome for Majors, because this is what happens when you assault and harass someone.
Anyway, here's what Jonathan Majors has to say about Robert Downey Jr. stepping in as the new big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Oh no, it's the consequences of my actions!
It should come as no surprise that it's TMZ who took the time to get Majors' thoughts on the recent Marvel Studios development. Majors said he was "heartbroken" about the development, adding, "I love him, I love Kang." The actor also took a moment to be a Marvel fan and say, "Doctor Doom is wicked though." I'm sure Marvel appreciates the support (read: sarcasm).
The celebrity gossip site went on to ask Majors whether he thinks it's unfair that Robert Downey Jr. and Ezra Miller haven't been ostracized in this same manner, which is a skewed question to say the least. Whoever is asking the questions on TMZ's behalf even qualifies that Majors only received a misdemeanor charge while Downey and Miller were charged with felonies. Again, that seems like a pandering perspective, especially when you consider the fact that Downey did face the consequences of his actions, and he had quite an uphill battle to be considered a desirable and reliable actor in Hollywood again, to the point that he almost didn't get to be Tony Stark because of his past. Meanwhile, I don't see Warner Bros. Pictures lining up to make any new "The Flash" movies with Ezra Miller, and they're not exactly leading any other blockbusters right now.
At the end of the day, Majors is a man who assaulted and harassed a woman, and that's not something that you get rewarded for. It's possible that Majors could be rehabilitated after this crime, for which he was not given any jail time, but for now, he simply can't be one of the faces of the biggest movie franchise on the planet. That seems like more than a reasonable price to pay for his despicable actions.
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on May 1, 2026, but we just might see Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom before that.