How Jonathan Majors Feels About Marvel Replacing Kang With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Last week, the big news out of San Diego Comic-Con was the multiverse-shattering revelation that "Iron Man" star and "Avengers: Endgame" savior Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, in a surprising multiversal twist, Downey would not be suiting up as Iron Man but as "Fantastic Four" villain Doctor Doom.

While it's not yet entirely clear whether Downey will be playing the genuine namesake of Victor Von Doom in another timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or a Tony Stark variant where the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist turned to villainy instead of heroics, we do know that the next chapter of the "Avengers" franchise is no longer focused on Kang the Conqueror. Given the new title of "Avengers: Doomsday," the former path of "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" is being pruned from the MCU timeline.

It remains to be seen how the MCU will deal with the previous presence of Kang, especially that tease of all his variants in the credits scene from "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," but Kang actor Jonathan Majors has already issued a statement reacting to the major MCU development. Before we get to that though, it's worth reminding everyone that Majors has been found guilty on charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment after being arrested in New York in March 2023 over a reported domestic dispute with Grace Jabbari, his girlfriend at the time. So we're not exactly remorseful about this outcome for Majors, because this is what happens when you assault and harass someone.

Anyway, here's what Jonathan Majors has to say about Robert Downey Jr. stepping in as the new big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.