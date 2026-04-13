Maul: Shadow Lord Makes Dave Filoni's Most Disappointing Star Wars Show All The More Baffling

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers up to episode 3, "Whispers in the Unknown," of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord."

"Star Wars" is officially back in all its animated goodness, and it feels so bad (complimentary). The premiere of "Maul — Shadow Lord" not only brings back one of the best expansions to the canon in Sam Witwer's seemingly un-killable Maul, but it's also a welcome reminder that the franchise reached some of its greatest heights in another medium altogether. It's probably too early to say whether this latest series rivals either "The Clone Wars" or "Rebels," but it's certainly not out of the question. That speaks to creator and newly-crowned Lucasfilm President/Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni's incredible success in building out this corner of the "Star Wars" universe ... but it raises some serious questions about his most disappointing live-action work, too.

Because the more I watch "Maul" and revel in its incredible sense of style, eye-popping colors, and imaginative action, the more I wonder why the same simply can't be said for Filoni's "Ahsoka." I've previously written at length about my gripes with turning the fan-favorite animated Ahsoka Tano into a live-action shell of herself, so I won't rehash those arguments all over again. In fact, I don't even need to: "Shadow Lord" makes all those points for me, conveniently enough.

Through three episodes, "Maul" already feels like the worthiest "Star Wars" addition since "Andor," and that's precisely because it isn't self-conscious about embracing its strengths. Despite originating in George Lucas' 1999 blockbuster "The Phantom Menace," isn't a character like Maul arguably more at home in animation anyway? Given all the creative freedom this allows, we wouldn't have it any other way. And, yes, "Ahsoka" could've learned a thing or two from this show.