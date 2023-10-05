The Biggest Problem With Ahsoka? It Should Never Have Been Live Action

Warning: This article discusses major spoilers for the "Ahsoka" season 1 finale.

Even as far back as when "Ahsoka" was first announced and it became more and more apparent that this new show would act as a sequel to "Star Wars Rebels," I've had one obvious question burning at the forefront of my mind: Why make this into a live-action series, rather than another animated one? After all, fans first fell head-over-heels in love with heroes like Ahsoka, Ezra, Sabine, Hera, and Kanan (and poor, forgotten Zeb) because of their distinctive and wonderfully expressive character designs, their pitch-perfect voice actors, and the grand adventures they experienced together within a medium that allowed for endless amounts of creativity and imagination. To strip such core traits away from these Rebels, recast (most of) them with a bunch of lookalikes, and drop them in unfamiliar and jarring live-action environments is to misunderstand what made them so appealing in the first place.

Surely franchise guru, heir apparent to George Lucas himself, and creator/writer of "Ahsoka" Dave Filoni couldn't be accused of a sin as grave as that ... right?

Unfortunately, if "Ahsoka" taught us anything, it's that even the most well-intentioned of us can still lose our way. For Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in the early going, fear of failure and of repeating past mistakes paralyzes both characters, despite all their successes and accomplishments over the years. So maybe there's a weird sense of poetry to the idea that, despite crafting the definitive "Star Wars" animated shows that redeemed the maligned prequel trilogy in the eyes of many, even Filoni may have succumbed to temptation. By chasing the allure of officially "canonizing" the animated universe into live action, "Ahsoka" ultimately let down its own characters — and their fans.