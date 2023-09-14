How Ahsoka Bridges A Major Gap In Anakin Skywalker's Story

When Hayden Christensen revealed he binged-watched the "Star Wars" animated shows to prepare for his return to the franchise far, far away in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," fans were incredibly excited, but there was one problem. Incorporating elements of the animated performance in live-action, without acknowledging the things that make animation different than live-action, it risked being little more than an imitation for the sake of fan service.

This is a problem that is plaguing "Ahsoka." The show has incorporated a lot of callbacks to "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels," from bringing those shows' characters to live-action, to spotlighting goofier things like a war criminal robot and a lightsaber battle in zero-G. The problem is that these lose something in translation. When directly recreating iconography from the animated shows, the impact is lost because they are inherently different mediums.

When the latest "Ahsoka" episode brought us back to the cartoons, literally, via a flashback to the early episodes and the last arc of "The Clone Wars," it risked becoming too fan-service-focused. But thanks to the writing and Christensen's performance, which features less brooding than the movies and was more aligned with his attitude in "The Clone Wars," this episode actually helped to fill an important gap in the story of Anakin Skywalker.