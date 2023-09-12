A Tiny Change To Revenge Of The Sith's Script Drove Home Anakin's Downfall Scene

"Star Wars" lore has a history that spans over four decades. It's had its ups ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Andor") and its downs ("The Book of Boba Fett," "The Star Wars Holiday Special") over the years, and the prequels released between 1999 and 2005 often end up in the latter category. They are a bit of a mess to some, though to others, they providedepth and context to the original trilogy.

No matter what side of the prequel debate you land on, one scene is hard to watch without being moved. It's the "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" scene where Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) battles Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) on Mustafar, losing limbs, burning to a crisp, leading to the final part of his transformation into Darth Vader.

There may be some pretty stilted acting in the prequels (I'm sorry, but it really is), but this scene always gets me, even when I'm rolling my eyes at other things. It's just heartbreaking when you know what's coming for Anakin and the redemption he finds at the end of "Return of the Jedi." This "Revenge of the Sith" scene, according to "The Making of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" book by J.W. Rinzler had slightly different lines in the final product than what was written in the original script. That tiny change made a big difference to the scene's impact on audiences.