Ahsoka Overcame A Major Limitation Of Live-Action Star Wars Space Fights

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" episode 3 — "Time to Fly"

Last week, the first two episodes of "Ahsoka" did a relatively good job of setting the stage for what could potentially be one of the most epic confrontations in all of "Star Wars." Hopefully, it was a good introduction for fans who didn't necessarily have the time or the interest to watch four seasons of the animated series "Star Wars Rebels" just to get acquainted with characters new to live-action like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

It's a lot of backstory that essentially pits Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) against a small group of Dark Side users who have the key to unlocking the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who is largely considered to be the greatest villain in all of "Star Wars" next to Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. There's also a chance that Ahsoka's old friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) could be located and rescued as well.

With episode 3, "Time to Fly," there's a lot less information and a lot more action (read /Film's review). It's a quick, relatively self-contained adventure that highlights the more thrilling aspects of "Star Wars." If you're a fan who loves the aerial thrills that the saga is known for, you're in luck. In the race to locate Thrawn and Ezra first, Ahsoka and Sabine wind up in a pulse-pounding dogfight against the Dark Side wielder Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

In another first for live-action moments in the "Star Wars" universe, Ahsoka Tano exits her ship to take a quick spacewalk with her lightsaber in tow to deliver some punishing blows to the enemy right in the middle of a cluster of laser blasts from an array of attacking ships.