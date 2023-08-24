This Lightsaber Battle In Ahsoka Is A First In Live Action Star Wars

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka."

"Ahsoka" is finally here (read /Film's review), and it marks a crucial turning point for the "Star Wars" franchise. The show functions as both a "Mandalorian" spinoff and a live-action continuation of the expertly-crafted animated series "Star Wars Rebels," which feels like a bit of a gamble. Transitioning beloved cartoon characters like Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla and Ezra Bridger from animation into live-action could be a difficult sell to audiences that aren't familiar with them. The series also has to contend with continuing the storyline established in "The Mandalorian," which includes the return of "Rebels" villain Grand Admiral Thrawn. "Ahsoka" head writer and "Star Wars" stalwart Dave Filoni is betting the plot threads and character dynamics he helped create in "Rebels" will tie in to the existing canon and be just as compelling when they're witnessed in live-action, if not more so.

Filoni and Lucasfilm have reason to be hopefully based on the positive response to Rosario Dawson's debut as the live-action Ahsoka Tano in "The Mandalorian" season 2. Watching the illusive former Jedi Knight ignite her dual white lightsabers for the first time in live-action was absolutely thrilling. It also served as a promise of things to come that had been teased before, but only in animated form.

Ahsoka, along with Bo-Katan Kryze, Sabine, and many other women in "Star Wars", have been lighting up the screen in lightsaber battles for years in "Rebels" in and the animated "Clone Wars" series. However, "Ahsoka" the series just made a monumental leap forward. In the show's premiere episode, "Master and Apprentice," the fight between Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) marks, to the best of my knowledge, the first live-action lightsaber battle between two female characters in "Star Wars" history.