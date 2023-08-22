Ahsoka Review: The Force Is With This Star Wars Show, But It's No Jedi (Yet)

Watching the first episode of "Ahsoka," I kept wishing George Lucas had been around during filming to provide the same direction he, as "Star Wars" legend has it, gave the cast of "A New Hope": "Faster, more intense." It's advice that Lucas's real-life Padawan, Lucasfilm Animation head honcho and "Ahsoka" showrunner Dave Filoni, could stand to take to heart.

Filoni comes from the world of animation, having gotten his start as a storyboard artist on "King of the Hill" prior to working with Lucas on the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Animation, by its very nature, necessitates economic storytelling. It's much more expensive than live-action, so every shot has to maximize its ability to advance the narrative. You can tell Filoni enjoyed the extra leeway afforded by his initial excursion into live-action as a writer, director, and executive producer on "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." But in the "Ahsoka" premiere, which Filoni helmed in addition to writing, he's far too unhurried, to the detriment of the episode. "Star Wars" can be many things, but it should never be stagnant.

It feels like Filoni is trying to impersonate Akira Kurosawa here, combining slower and more introspective moments with bursts of vibrant, dynamic action. It's something he excels at in his animated "Star Wars" shows, which often include scenes of characters in quiet reflection or silently performing mundane tasks in-between exhilarating space battles, lightsaber duels, or chases. The problem is, he slows the talkier scenes and contemplative beats down way too much in the "Ahsoka" premiere, and even some of the action could stand to be punchier — the non-lightsaber fights, that is. Thankfully, "Ahsoka" kicks things up a notch once the laser swords start flying, largely thanks to stunt coordinator Ming Qiu's grounded yet vigorous choreography.