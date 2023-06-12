Why The Mandalorian Season 3 Didn't Show More Of Bo-Katan's Backstory

Though "The Mandalorian" spends much of season 3 with Bo-Katan wrestling with her people's history of in-fighting and her painful exile from her homeworld, the show never once mentions Bo's sister Satine, who went through the exact same thing 30 years before. In fact, Satine is the biggest victim of the Disney era of "Star Wars," as she has never been mentioned despite audiences having not one, but two shows starring characters deeply impacted by her (the other being "Obi-Wan Kenobi"). This is a shame, because Satine's tragedy is one hell of a story, with the duchess wanting to break a cycle of violence and make her people pacifists. Sadly, her efforts are met with assassination attempts that drive her to exile, and eventually, a coup that claims her life.

Not mentioning any of this, or the fact that Bo-Katan was part of the terrorist organization that pulled the coup on Mandalore that caused the death of Satine, does a disservice to both characters. Bo-Katan's desire to reclaim Mandalore is not out of personal shame for losing the planet, but the resolution of decades' worth of conflict.

Now that Ahsoka Tano is getting her own show, and the "Ahsoka" trailer caused some controversy online after it described her as a Jedi, it remains to be seen whether executive producer Dave Filoni can actually bridge the animation and live-action worlds. Ahsoka leaving the Jedi Order is a pivotal chapter in her story, and to ignore that is to betray the character and the audience that has supported her for 15 years. Yes, it may be too much information to add on top of these shows' own stories, but to completely ignore these backstories is downright insulting.