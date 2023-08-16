Will Ahsoka Take The Place Of Star Wars Rebels Season 5?

We have seen plenty of "Star Wars" characters from across the canon (including the old Expanded Universe, aka. Star Wars Legends) make the transition from one medium to another, from Thrawn in books to General Grievous and Saw Guerrera starting out in animation. That being said, the past few years have seen many an animated character make the transition to live-action in "Star Wars" TV shows on Disney+ — mostly ones Dave Filoni was involved in. Characters like Cad Bane appeared in "The Book of Boba Fett," while both Bo-Katan Kryze and Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios have shown up on "The Mandalorian."

This last part is important, as Filoni (who has become probably the biggest creative voice in "Star Wars "at the moment) seems to be continuing the stories he started in animation in live-action. That takes on a new level with Ahsoka Tano, the character Filoni helped create on her way to becoming one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

After a couple of cool cameos in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," Ahsoka (who is played by Rosario Dawson in live-action) is finally headlining her own "Star Wars" show. Known as simply "Ahsoka," Filoni's series will not only build up to what looks to be a re-imagining of the Legends storyline "Heir to the Empire," but will also continue some dangling threads from "Star Wars Rebels." This poses the question: Given how much "Ahsoka" seems to require knowledge of "Rebels," should it merely be considered "Rebels" season 5?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Filoni chimed in, saying, "I suppose that's one way of looking at it, because of the epilogue that I did in 'Rebels.' Definitely all signs are indicating that there's a continuation."