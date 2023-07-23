The Only Star Wars Recap You Need Before Watching Ahsoka

The latest "Star Wars" series coming to Disney+, "Ahsoka" sends the fan-favorite Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano on brand-new adventures across the galaxy. After voice actor Ashley Eckstein originated the role in various animated projects, Rosario Dawson brought the hero to live-action, starting with "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Though specific details remain still tightly under wraps, "Ahsoka" bridges the gap between the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy and post-original trilogy eras. And with Ahsoka playing such a big, franchise-spanning role in the action, there's a lot to keep in mind about the character ahead of the spinoff show's premiere.

For those seeking a refresher course in anticipation of Disney+ debuting "Ahsoka" on August 23, we've got you covered. From Ahsoka's early years as a Padawan in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" to her battle-hardened return in "Star Wars Rebels," Ahsoka figures prominently in the galaxy. Based on what's been teased about "Ahsoka," the Jedi stands poised to make history again — and to do so against one of the franchise's major villains in a legendary storyline. Here's everything you need to know about "Ahsoka" to prepare for the eagerly anticipated "Star Wars" television series.