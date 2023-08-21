15 Best Ahsoka Tano Moments From Star Wars Animation
All hail Ahsoka! The young Jedi (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) first appeared in "The Clone Wars" to mixed reactions from "Star Wars" fans. Since then, however, she has grown into a popular character in George Lucas' sprawling franchise, so much so that she's received her own Disney+ TV series starring Rosario Dawson in the role. Her close relationship with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi ensures she is never too far from essential moments seen on "The Clone Wars" and other TV shows like "Star Wars Rebels," "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," and "Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures."
With so many appearances in animation, it's tough to pin down Ahsoka's best scenes. Whether it be a killer lightsaber duel or a brilliant bit of heroism, there's no shortage of incredible sequences. However, after sifting through the 100-plus episodes of "The Clone Wars," "Rebels," and others, I've landed on a list of 15 incredible Ahsoka moments that stand out. Let's do this!
Ahsoka's Introduction (The Clone Wars movie)
Naturally, you can't have a list of the best Ahsoka Tano moments without acknowledging her introduction in the 2008 animated film "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Still, that doesn't mean there's anything particularly exhilarating about her entrance; she merely steps off a spaceship without much fanfare and greets Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), both taken aback by her "youngling" status. She introduces herself and then shocks our Jedi heroes by explaining that Master Yoda (Tom Kane) sent her to train with Anakin. "I don't want a Padawan," he snaps. So begins one of the more exciting duos in "Star Wars" history.
Like a sci-fi rendition of "The Odd Couple," the relationship gets off to a rocky start as both players struggle to trust each other. Ahsoka and Anakin are headstrong warriors fiercely devoted to the Republic's cause. While Ahsoka indeed yearns for instruction and guidance, Anakin's reckless approach to combat clashes with her pragmatic sensibilities. After a while, they learn to see eye-to-eye and work together, but it's always fun to go back and see where this unlikely partnership started all those years ago.
Body Count Competition (Clone Wars Season 2, Episode 5)
Although the first season of "Clone Wars" was rough and lacked the complexity of later seasons, it was good enough to lure me back to Season 2. While still clunky in its execution, the sophomore session upped the ante and delivered a handful of solid chapters that deftly demonstrated the abilities of Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka.
During a vigorous Battle on Geonosis, Ahsoka teams up with her master and a legion of Clones to upend a nasty group of Geonosians. From start to finish, the action-packed episode, "Landing at Point Rain," packs a wallop. Republic transport vehicles are violently blasted out of the sky by a flurry of ground fire, separating our heroes and forcing them to stage an impromptu attack. Obi-Wan's ship crashes and casualties mount, but that doesn't stop Anakin and Ahsoka from engaging in friendly competition. The pair mow down legions of bad guys and tally their kills.
The pair leap off a wall as it explodes behind them, using their Force powers to slow their fall. It's electrifying and a great look at the duo's terrific abilities. Oh, and who won the contest? Ahsoka finishes with 60 kills compared to Anakin's 55, but he calls in an airstrike and claims they're tied. "You're impossible," she smirks.
Practice Makes Perfect (Tales of the Jedi Season 1, Episode 5)
Regarding chronology, the fifth episode of "Tales of the Jedi" occurs during the events of "The Clone Wars," following a young Ahsoka during a pivotal stretch in her training. Judging by her attire and Anakin's overall demeanor, the chapter takes place between the first two seasons, though knowing about such details isn't necessary to enjoy this particular adventure.
Uniquely, "Practice Makes Perfect" connects nicely with the events of "Clone Wars" Season 7, covered in more detail below. Under Anakin's orders, we see Ahsoka training with a group of Clone Troopers who continually stun her with their guns. Ahsoka rises and continues to practice each time she gets knocked down, perfecting her skills. The episode then cuts to the beat in Season 7 when Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) pretends to hold her captive amidst a Clone armada during Order 66, which the pair survive due to Ahsoka's nonstop dedication.
When you think about it, "Star Wars" doesn't go into much detail regarding Jedi training. We see fleeting glimpses of younglings tossing lightsabers around and enjoy a few brief minutes of Luke lifting some rocks with Yoda, but I love seeing a detailed training session that pays off so dramatically. This episode stands out as a solid Ahsoka-themed "Tales of the Jedi" episode, ranking among the character's most inspiring animated moments.
Ahsoka vs. Obi-Wan and Anakin (Clone Wars Season 3, Episode 16)
By Season 3, "Clone Wars" was firing on all cylinders, delivering a regular blast of frenetic action, unique characters, and fascinating plot lines. Ahsoka's powers really start to grow, as does her relationship with Anakin, resulting in plenty of drama. In the season's 16th episode, "Alter of Mortis," we see our fearsome heroes — Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka — taking on a trio of powerful beings known as the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, each representing different shades of the Force.
Ostensibly a two-parter, the second half delivers the goods when a bewitched Ahsoka takes on her friends. The young Padawan, brandishing her signature dual blades, displays remarkable skill and more than holds her own against the two Jedi. Of course, they're held back by an unwillingness to harm her, but her powers have increased exponentially since her first appearance in the "Clone Wars" movie. Moreover, seeing how dangerous "Snips" would be if pushed to the wrong side is oddly satisfying. Thankfully, after some intricate death/resurrection, Ahsoka returns to the good side by the episode's end and helps her friends take down the evildoers.
Felucia Escapade (Clone Wars Season 3, Episode 22)
In Season 3's 22nd episode, "Wookie Hunt," Ahsoka is kidnapped and dropped off on an alien planet with Trandoshan sports hunters in pursuit. The chapter gives Ahsoka plenty of opportunities to show off her remarkable skills and leadership abilities as she evades and engages her reptilian enemies without Anakin's aid. Teaming up with a pair of younglings, Ahsoka takes down an enemy ship sans weapons, strikes a superhero pose amidst a giant explosion, meets Chewbacca, eliminates a sniper and several vehicles using her Force powers, and uses a healthy dose of wit to win out and save the day. She even gets a wicked boss fight during which she shows off a wide array of karate and Force push skills.
By the episode's end, Anakin can't help but be impressed by his Padawan's knack for survival. "Out there, all I had was your training and the lessons you taught me," she says. "Thank you, Master." It's a terrific character beat that aptly shows Ahsoka's maturity and growth after years of learning alongside Anakin, and the perfect ending to a brilliant chapter.
Death Watch Confrontation (Clone Wars Season 4, Episode 14)
During a pivotal meeting between the Republic representatives and Separatists on Mandalore in the episode "A Friend in Need," Ahsoka gets in over her head while rescuing Lux Bonteri (Jason Spisak). After a bold escape, the twosome end up on a snow-covered planet and encounter Death Watch, led by the headstrong Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Once again forced to endure without her lightsabers, Ahsoka, disguised as Lux's betrothed, unleashes a flurry of jump kicks on the Mandalorian terrorists after they set fire to a nearby village full of helpless citizens. Bound by ropes, our plucky heroine winds up inside a tent surrounded by foes. No matter — R2-D2 creates a diversion and arms her. Ahsoka leaps into the air and, in one swift move, slashes through the ropes and lops the heads off four guards. She then confronts Vizsla, who wields the legendary Darksaber. A fierce duel follows.
Eventually, an army of recently pieced-together droids joins the fun, and, amidst Kevin Kiner's operatic score and a dense snowstorm, Ahsoka gains the upper hand before escaping on a speeder. Bo-Katan and her minions pursue, and with the aid of R2, Ahsoka manages to ward off the attackers and flee the planet.
The Death Watch aren't slackers. We later see them hold their own against the likes of Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and Darth Maul (Sam Witwer). Seeing Ahsoka take on the entire group herself further solidifies her strength as a Jedi warrior.
Grievous (Clone Wars Season 5, Episode 9)
While evading a crew of pesky pirates in the episode "A Necessary Bond," Ahsoka finds herself stuck in a much larger conflict when General Grievous (Matthew Wood) and a droid armada appear in full-on invasion mode. The Separatist military leader quickly overthrows Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings) under the orders of a vengeful Count Dooku. As a result, the pirates team up with Ahsoka to gain their freedom.
With her new team in tow, including five tiny Jedi, Snips sneaks into the base, rescues Hondo, barters for a ship, and engages a cluster of droids head-on. A gnarly canyon chase ensues, leading to a terrific clash between Ahsoka and Grievous. Unveiling his four mechanical lightsaber-wielding arms, Grievous viciously attacks, forcing Ahsoka to flip, jump, and roll her way to safety. She gets in a couple of nice hits but ultimately retreats, leaving the evildoer on a cliff as he proclaims, "You will never defeat Grievous!"
Despite knowing that Grievous survives until "Revenge of the Sith," the entire sequence is still quite exciting and remains a goosebump-inducing piece of Ahsoka lore.
Fighting Barriss Offee (Clone Wars Season 5, Episode 19)
In one of the darker episode arcs of "Clone Wars," Ahsoka is framed for a terrorist attack on the Jedi temple and forced to go on the run to prove her innocence. With Anakin in hot pursuit, Ahsoka scrambles through the streets of Coruscant, evading officers and hiding under her cloak. In the episode "To Catch a Jedi," her journey brings her face-to-face with a masked villain, resulting in an exhilarating duel.
Drenched in shadow, illuminated by their blades, the two warriors utilize every ounce of their skill. The mysterious fighter uses impressive Force powers to toss Ahsoka through various structures. An explosion viciously knocks our hero off her feet and into a room full of the same tech used to commit the bombing. Overwhelmed, Ahsoka collapses on the ground just as Anakin arrives and, seeing the supplies, suspects the worst.
Intense episodes like this are a big part of why "Clone Wars" became so popular. What started as a run-of-the-mill Saturday morning cartoon morphed into a riveting series. Ahsoka grew from a wide-eyed learner to a cunning and brave Jedi. She never falters from a quest, and her skirmish with the hooded figure, who turns out to be fellow Jedi Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger), demonstrates her resolve to achieve justice no matter the cost. Ahsoka locks swords with Barriss later in the series, but that skirmish is a cake walk compared to their initial encounter.
Leaving the Jedi Order (Clone Wars Season 5, Episode 20)
Following her capture, Ahsoka is imprisoned and expelled from the Jedi Order, much to Anakin's dismay. In "The Wrong Jedi," the future Darth Vader searches for clues to help his Padawan and discovers that Barriss Offee is behind everything. They battle for a spell, and Anakin defeats her and absolves Ahsoka of her crimes. The ordeal, unfortunately, leaves Ahsoka bitter towards the Jedi. Despite Yoda and Anakin's pleas for her to return to the Jedi Order, Ahsoka decides instead to ditch the council and head off on her own, having lost faith in those who lost faith in her.
Ahsoka leaving the Order ranks among the saddest instances in "The Clone Wars," not just because it separates Anakin from his apprentice but because it's a pivotal stepping stone in Anakin's fall from grace. Had Ahsoka been around during the events of "Revenge of the Sith," it's doubtful Anakin would have succumbed to the Dark Side. Her decision to walk away profoundly affects him, but it also shows her resilience to all that is good and decent. Indeed, in some respects, the Jedi had lost their way and ultimately paid the price for their short-sightedness. Ahsoka's departure is a significant blow to the Jedi Order, which shows how pivotal of an individual she has become at this point.
Darth Maul Duel (Clone Wars Season 7, Episode 10)
After a long hiatus, "The Clone Wars" returned with a spectacular Season 7 that ties up several loose ends and connects the series with the events of "Revenge of the Sith." Before the dreaded Order 66 occurs, however, Ahsoka must take down Darth Maul, who supposedly died at the end of "The Phantom Menace" but returned throughout "The Clone Wars," brandishing mechanical legs and an appetite for vengeance. Actor Ray Park returned to perform the motion capture choreography for the character's anticipated duel with Ahsoka in the episode "Phantom Apprentice," leading to a gorgeously animated clash that feels as cinematic as anything seen in the big-screen "Star Wars" films.
It helps that their showdown occurs in Sundari Royal Palace during the epic Siege of Mandalore. Maul wields his iconic double-bladed lightsaber while Ahsoka fends him off using her dual sabers. She also talks a bit of trash. "You're lucky Anakin didn't show up — the way you're fighting, you wouldn't have lasted long," she quips. Their contest continues atop a structure overlooking Mandalore. Maul implores Ahsoka to help him overthrow Darth Sidious. Still, she remains steadfast in her convictions, saves him from certain death, and allows the Clone troopers to apprehend him, a much different Ahsoka than we're used to seeing. She is grittier, sassier, and more confident in her abilities. She may not officially be a Jedi Knight, but Ahsoka represents the best of the Jedi Order.
Free Fall (Clone Wars, Season 7, Episode 12)
"Shattered" and "Victory and Death," the final two episodes of "Clone Wars," show off Ahsoka's impeccable abilities. She narrowly survives Order 66 and teams up with Commander Rex and Darth Maul to get past the Clone troopers, doing so without killing anyone. Situations escalate when the Star Destroyer they're riding on plummets toward a planet. Rex's ship falls out first, followed by Ahsoka, who navigates the wreckage and grabs hold of his ship, securing herself onboard. Packed with spectacular visuals, a bombastic score, and the kind of old-fashioned thrills "Star Wars" was always known for, the extended action sequence is peak "Clone Wars," offering everything fans of the series could want.
Moreover, following the set piece, we see Ahsoka commemorate the fallen Clone troopers by placing their helmets atop sticks next to the fallen Star Destroyer. Years later, Darth Vader arrives at the exact location, scours the snow-covered ground, and happens upon Ahsoka's lightsaber. He mulls over the weapon, looks up at the sky, and then leaves without saying a word. It's the perfect finale to "The Clone Wars," which was always more about Ahsoka's journey than Anakin's. As such, it only makes sense that she should get the last hurrah, going out with a bang before her return in "Rebels."
Fulcrum Revealed (Rebels Season 1, Episode 15)
"The Clone Wars" initially ended after its sixth season, allowing Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg, and Greg Weisman to create "Star Wars Rebels," which introduced a new band of characters and placed them in a storyline set over a decade after "Revenge of the Sith." Throughout the first season, the Rebel team of Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshal), Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), and Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios (Steven Blum) communicate with a mysterious hooded figure known as Fulcrum. Following a generous tease, the season finale, "Fire Across the Galaxy," concludes with the big reveal: Fulcrum is Ahsoka!
Again voiced by Ashley Eckstein, this older Ahsoka carries a slightly different appearance. Gone are her enormous cartoon eyes and lips, replaced with more realistic, mature features. She's still the same old Ahsoka — brave, noble, and full of heart. Except now she's all grown up and trotting across the galaxy in search of a cause. It only makes sense that she would join the "Rebels" ranks and continue the good fight behind the scenes. Tellingly, this was the part when this new series had me hooked. While it's always nice to meet new people, "Star Wars" doesn't feel complete without Ahsoka. That's how important she's become to this galaxy far, far away.
Fight with the Inquisitors (Rebels Season 2, Episode 9)
Ahsoka doesn't have an overwhelming presence on "Rebels," but she makes several guest appearances that satisfy the fans' desire to see her. She even crosses paths with the much older Captain Rex. Despite her limited screen time, her character is utilized effectively and showcases a couple of outstanding action sequences. In the Season 2 episode "Stealth Strike," our formidable heroine arrives just in the nick of time to rescue Ezra and Kanan from the clutches of the Seventh Sister (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Fifth Brother (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez). Her entrance mirrors the iconic style of Darth Maul's appearance in "The Phantom Menace" — emerging amidst radiant white light accompanied by triumphant music. With her characteristic grace, the former Jedi springs into action, effortlessly thwarting her adversaries.
She decisively incapacitates the Seventh Sister, holding a poised lightsaber to her throat and declaring, "You are defeated!" Observant fans will recognize the parallels between Ahsoka's stance and Darth Vader's actions, recalling his knockdown of Luke Skywalker during their confrontation in "The Empire Strikes Back." The visual angle is even reminiscent. However, where Anakin succumbed to the dark side, Ahsoka's commitment to the path of righteousness remains unwavering. This instance adds another layer of depth to Ahsoka's character, illustrating her steadfastness. Moreover, her battles against the Inquisitors showcase her incredible prowess and make for captivating scenes.
Battling Darth Vader (Rebels Season 2, Episode 22)
The two-part "Twilight of the Apprentice" continues to up the ante until the credits roll. First, we get a kickass fight between a blind Kanan and Maul, followed swiftly by the appearance of Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). The man in black arrives standing atop a TIE Fighter, his red lightsaber ignited. He leaps off the ship and confronts Ezra, who is no match for the Sith Lord. Vader raises his blade to deliver the killing blow and ... stops when he sees Ahsoka. The former partners stare each other down, talk some smack, and then go at it. Years of pent-up frustration, pain, and betrayal rise to the surface. It's the brawl fans have long anticipated, and director Dave Filoni doesn't disappoint, delivering a dramatic sequence packed with emotional weight.
Vader tosses Ahsoka away and turns his attention to Ezra. Ahsoka seizes the opportunity to attack and slashes Vader's face before crashing to the ground. As she collects herself, a familiar voice calls out to her. "Ahsoka!" Her eyes widen. She turns and sees Anakin's eye peering from a hole in his helmet. For a spell, the pair stare at each other. A moment passes, long enough for us to wonder whether the real Anakin might return (despite knowing that can't possibly happen). "I'm not leaving you behind again," she says.
Hate consumes Vader, and his eye narrows. "Then you will die," he snarls. The two continue their face-off as the walls close, leaving Ahsoka's fate in the air.
Ahsoka Returns (Rebels Season 4, Episode 13)
Surprisingly, "Rebels" made fans wait almost two seasons before presenting the conclusion to Ahsoka's duel with Vader. While exploring the "World Between Worlds," a much older Ezra sees the fight between Ahsoka and Vader through a portal. After rescuing Ezra and enclosing herself and Vader within the Sith temple, an overwhelmed Ahsoka slams her lightsabers into the ground, causing cracks to form in the foundation. Vader senses what's about to happen and prepares to make a final assault. Luckily, Ezra reaches out and pulls Ahsoka through the portal just as Vader delivers what might have been the killing blow to his former apprentice. Ahsoka, now safe, turns around in time to see Vader disappear through the crumbling floor.
And so, Ahsoka's adventures continue, except now she's in the future — a future where everyone considers her dead. It's all a bit confusing, but the only thing that matters is that the iconic character isn't dead and may rejoin the Rebellion's war against the Empire.
"Star Wars" always delighted in delivering a powerful cliffhanger, but the payoff to "Twilight of the Apprentice" packs a punch and satisfies on so many levels. While Ahsoka mostly lingers on the sidelines in "Rebels," it's cool to see how much she means to everyone in this vast universe.