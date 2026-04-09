How Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Really Feels About Dave Filoni Taking Over Lucasfilm

Mark Hamill, one of the most legendary "Star Wars" legends to ever grace a galaxy far, far away, has weighed in on the recent leadership changes at Lucasfilm. Kathleen Kennedy had been serving as President of Lucasfilm ever since Disney purchased the company from George Lucas back in 2012. But Kennedy's replacements were revealed earlier this year, paving the way for a new era.

Dave Filoni, of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" fame, now serves as President and Chief Creative Officer, with Lynwen Brennan serving as Co-President. Brennan is handling more of the business side, but Filoni is the creative king at the company, so to speak. In a recent interview with USA Today, Hamill, the man behind Luke Skywalker, commented on the future of the franchise now that Filoni is in the driver's seat.

The actor said that he "can't think of better hands" for "Star Wars" than Filoni's. He also noted that Filoni worked directly with George Lucas on "The Clone Wars" and that he understands the franchise "so well." Indeed, Filoni was something of a protege of Lucas', and he's since worked on live-action shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," which incorporated characters from his experience learning from Lucas on the animated series. Filoni is currently busy with "Ahsoka" season 2, which will feature an unexpected showdown on Disney+ later this year.

"George was a mentor to Dave, so he knows George's sensibility," Hamill added. The actor also says he was impressed by the "great stuff" Filoni has worked on. This includes "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," both of which featured Hamill as Luke Skywalker. "The Mandalorian" season 2's emotional and action-packed finale memorably featured a surprise appearance by Luke in his prime, to the delight of fans.