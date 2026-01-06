5 Changes Star Wars Needs Under Lucasfilm's New Leadership

A massive change is on the horizon for Lucasfilm, which means big things for "Star Wars" in the near future. Kathleen Kennedy, who has served as president of the company ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, is departing her position. While Disney has yet to make a formal announcement, it's been reported that Kennedy will be stepping down before long.

Taking her place will be a two-headed-monster led by Dave Filoni, best known as the man behind the animated "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" shows, in addition to his work on "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka." Filoni has served as Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm since 2023. He'll be spearheading the creative side of things going forward, with Lynwen Brennan, the current President and General Manager of Lucasfilm Business, handling all the executive business.

Without getting into Kennedy's tenure as President of Lucasfilm, it's safe to say that the Disney era of Lucasfilm has been a mixed bag thus far. We've had wildly high highs, such as "Andor," as well as low lows, among them the failure of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at the box office. A changing of the guard represents a chance for a galaxy far, far away to re-focus and re-establish its place in the broader pop cultural landscape. To do that, some changes need to be made.

We're going to look at some of the biggest changes that Filoni and Brennan can and should make as they seek to usher Lucasfilm into a new era. Let's get into it.