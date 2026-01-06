Star Wars Leadership Changes Take Shape As Kathleen Kennedy's Lucasfilm Replacements Leak

It's officially the start of a new era over in that galaxy far, far away ... or it will be soon, at least. Ever since the news first broke that Kathleen Kennedy would be stepping down from her role as President of Lucasfilm, it's seemed as if the franchise has remained at a tipping point. 2026 will mark the first time a "Star Wars" project has released exclusively in theaters since 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," which put an end to the Skywalker Saga and cast further doubt on the direction this space opera might take in the years ahead. In the meantime, the property has flourished on streaming, with shows like "The Mandalorian," "Skeleton Crew," and especially "Andor" keeping the storied franchise in the limelight. Now, we have a pretty good idea who'll be taking the reins from Kennedy, and they're both somewhat familiar faces.

In a new Puck report, Matthew Belloni has revealed the two names that Lucasfilm is preparing to take over the big job. According to Belloni, Lucasfilm is set to officially confirm the passing of the torch "in the next week or two." As for the pair of individuals at the top of the studio's wish list? That would be Dave Filoni, the current Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm and the creative talent behind shows like "The Mandalorian," "Ahsoka," and "Star Wars Rebels." However, Filoni will apparently be joined by Lynwen Brennan, a behind-the-scenes executive who's currently serving as the President and General Manager of Lucasfilm Business.

Now, fans are left to wonder: What will this decision likely mean for the future of "Star Wars" moving forward?