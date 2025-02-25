Star Wars Boss Kathleen Kennedy Expected To Leave Lucasfilm By The End Of 2025

It's a development that plenty of disgruntled fans have waited a long time for, but one that's far more complicated than most of the internet would have you believe. Kathleen Kennedy, who has been president of Lucasfilm since 2012 and one of the most accomplished producers in the entire industry for decades now, has reportedly let a small circle of people know — including Disney executives, industry professionals, and close friends — that she intends to step down from Lucasfilm by the end of the year. It's worth noting that Kennedy was personally selected for the job by George Lucas himself, based on her longtime relationship with both Lucas and Steven Spielberg working on various Amblin classics, the "Indiana Jones" film series, and many more titles along the way.

Still, the question of what legacy Kennedy leaves behind at Lucasfilm will be the source of debates for many years to come. Shepherding the grand return of "Star Wars" to the big screen after Lucas' prequel trilogy appeared to put a definitive end to the franchise simply can't be overlooked, and neither can her involvement in the instant breakout success of the first Disney+ streaming series "The Mandalorian." Still, there's similarly no denying the creative hardships that "Star Wars" has endured with numerous directors and writers fired (or, in industry parlance, "parting ways") from productions over the years, with several occurring at the last moment — including, but certainly not limited to, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and even the film that ultimately became "The Rise of Skywalker."

For now, the immediate question becomes who will be tasked with stepping up and filling Kennedy's shoes ... once her retirement becomes official, that is. Longtime veteran Dave Filoni, recently named Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm, would seem a natural (if extremely safe) choice, though Jon Favreau would represent another obvious option. This announcement comes mere months before "Star Wars" is set to appear at 2025's Star Wars Celebration held in Tokyo, Japan, where more news is bound to come in regarding Kennedy's status and the fate of the overall franchise.