5 People Who Could Take Over Star Wars As President Of Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm is going to be in need of a new captain, as longtime President Kathleen Kennedy is expected to step away at the end of 2025. Kennedy is coming up on 72 and has earned her retirement. With that, the "Star Wars" galaxy is likely going to be guided by new hands come 2026, which is a big deal to say the least of it.

Kennedy helped oversee Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm and subsequent relaunch of "Star Wars" on the big screen, taking over for George Lucas (who created a galaxy far, far away all those years ago in 1977). Kennedy's reign started off very strong with "The Force Awakens." The rest of the sequel trilogy proved to be divisive, however, culminating with 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker." Kennedy also helped launch "The Mandalorian" on Disney+, in addition to being in charge of quite a few "Star Wars" projects that never saw the light of day. It's been a mixed bag, to be certain.

So, who is Disney going to trust to take over for Kennedy? Is it going to go with another producer with a proven track record? An executive at the company? We're going to go over some options, ranging from the very obvious to the not-as-obvious. We're also going to assume, for the purposes of this list, that Disney isn't going to trust an outsider. This person (or persons) is probably already in the Disney ecosystem. With that, let's go over the options, shall we?